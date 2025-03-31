PracticeLink Announces New “First Practice Fund” Scholarship to Support Physicians

ST. LOUIS and HINTON, West Virginia, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PracticeLink, the nation’s most trusted physician recruitment resource and home of the most widely used online physician job board, announces its new “First Practice Fund” scholarship program. Designed to alleviate the financial burdens faced by medical students, residents, fellows and advanced practice providers, the initiative will provide essential financial support to help ease the challenges of medical education and training.

The First Practice Fund is a biannual scholarship program that will award $2,500 to one winner in each of the following categories: Internal Medicine, Hospital-based Medicine, Primary Care, Rural Medicine (for participants in ACGME-accredited Rural Training Tracks), Medical Students and Advanced Practice Providers. The $2,500 scholarship can be used for educational costs, living expenses or other essential needs during training, providing recipients with the necessary resources to focus on their future in medicine.

Applications for the scholarship opened March 30, 2025, coinciding with National Doctors' Day, and will remain open until May 15, 2025. Winners will be announced by June 16, 2025.

“PracticeLink is proud to support the next generation of healthcare professionals,” said Ken Allman, PracticeLink CEO and Founder. “We understand the financial obstacles that aspiring physicians face, and our First Practice Fund initiative is one way we can help ease that burden and allow future physicians to concentrate on their studies and career development.”

Eligible applicants can apply for the First Practice Fund by completing the application form here.

Read more about First Practice at FirstPractice.com or by clicking here.

About PracticeLink

Established in 1994, PracticeLink connects job-seeking physicians and advanced practitioners in all specialties with opportunities at more than 8,000 health systems, hospitals, medical groups and private practices. PracticeLink helps heal and save lives by improving the physician recruitment process through people, technology and education—and by getting physicians to the communities where they're needed most.

Contact

Charles Lowry

Director of GME Relations

Charles.Lowry@PracticeLink.com

