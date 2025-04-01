eCommunity™ Fiber Completes High-Speed Internet Infrastructure at Fort Eisenhower, March 25th Celebration

Ribbon Cutting Group

eCommunity™ Fiber Enhances Military Family Connectivity

FORT EISENHOWER, GA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCommunity™ Fiber, in collaboration with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange), is proud to announce the completion of its state-of-the-art internet infrastructure project at Fort Eisenhower. A ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark this milestone took place on March 25th, celebrating the delivery of cutting-edge connectivity to military families stationed at the base.

The ceremony featured opening remarks and introductions, followed by insights into the base improvement initiative and its impact from representatives of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange), Boldyn Networks, and eCommunity™ Military. Speakers highlighted the project's history and eCommunity™ Military's ongoing involvement in enhancing connectivity for military communities nationwide.

The highlight of the event was the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which included participation from representatives of Boldyn Networks, the Exchange, eCommunity™ Military, military dignitaries, political dignitaries, and other VIPs. Following the ribbon-cutting, attendees had the opportunity to ask questions. The event concluded with a catered lunch and photo opportunities for media.

"Reliable connectivity is essential for military readiness, and we're proud to deliver that with our fiber-optic network at Fort Eisenhower," said Christos Karmis, CEO of Boldyn Networks, US. "But this goes beyond readiness—it's about supporting the people behind the mission. Military families deserve internet that works just as hard as they do."

This initiative, spearheaded by eCommunity™ Fiber, addresses the growing demand for high-speed internet in base housing and represents a significant step forward in modernizing digital services for military communities across the nation. The newly operational network will empower residents with seamless access to online education, remote work, entertainment, and more, significantly enhancing their quality of life.

Transforming Military Base Connectivity

The completion of this project underscores eCommunity™ Fiber’s mission to deliver secure, reliable, and fast internet access to military families. By collaborating with AAFES, eCommunity™ Fiber has ensured that servicemen, women, and their families receive the best possible digital experience. Key benefits of the new infrastructure include:

• Improved quality of life through enhanced internet connectivity.

• Increased access to online educational resources and communication tools.

• Enhanced operational efficiency and support for military personnel.

The eCommunity™ Fiber network is setting the bar for internet and communication services to the military homes. The eCommunity Military network™ bypasses civilian traffic and provides a Direct Connection to the Internet Exchange, giving you the best in class service.

About eCommunity™ Fiber

eCommunity™ Fiber, a collaboration between A2D, Inc., and Antarctica Capital, specializes in developing and operating carrier-neutral, open-access fiber networks across the USA. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for families by offering cutting-edge technological services and infrastructure.

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is a renowned provider of advanced networking solutions. Known for its expertise in deploying robust fiber-optic networks, Boldyn Networks is committed to delivering high-speed internet services that meet the demands of modern connectivity.

About the Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs.

The Exchange’s Advanced Telecom group is a key player in the Exchange’s Quality-of-Life investments. The Exchange has more than 30 years of experience installing, delivering, and managing telecom infrastructure, working closely with installation leaders to deliver the best telecommunication services possible.

