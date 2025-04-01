Global CTI Joins the MSP Association of America®, Strengthening Its Position as a Leading Technology Solution Provider



Global CTI offers leading-edge technology and integrations to meet the modernization and convergence of Voice, Cloud-based Communications, Cybersecurity, Managed Data Networks and Physical Security.

Now called MSP’s, these IT service providers have helped pave the way for companies to focus on their core operations while leaving the critical technology features to outsourced professionals

By fostering collaboration and providing access to a wealth of resources, the MSPAA empowers MSPs to deliver top-tier services, stay competitive, and address the ever-evolving challenges in cybersecurity, cloud computing, and managed IT solutions.

Global CTI, a trusted MSP leader in voice, cybersecurity, and managed IT solutions, is proud to announce its membership in the MSP Association of America®

Global CTI’s membership in the MSP Association is an exciting milestone for us and our clients” — David Kaiser, President at Global CTI

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global CTI , a trusted MSP leader in voice, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed IT solutions , is proud to announce its official membership in the MSP Association of America(MSPAA). This collaboration underscores Global CTI’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its expertise in delivering cutting-edge managed IT services tailored for businesses across various industries.For over three decades, Global CTI has built a reputation as a reliable partner, providing businesses with custom IT solutions that modernize system communications, safeguard data, and enhance operational efficiency. By joining the MSPAA, Global CTI is now part of a global network of managed service providers known for their dedication to excellence, industry innovation, and client trust.Membership in this prestigious association demonstrates Global CTI’s mission to remain at the forefront of IT solutions, ensuring its clients benefit from the most advanced, secure, and scalable technology available.“Global CTI’s membership in the MSP Association is an exciting milestone for us and our clients,” said David Kaiser, President at Global CTI. “This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class managed solutions for voice, cloud, cybersecurity, and network services. It’s a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team and the confidence our clients place in us.”About Global CTIGlobal CTI provides innovative technology and IT integration solutions, including managed data networks, cloud-based communications, next-gen physical and network security systems, and emergency notification systems. Known for its customer-centric, vendor-neutral approach, Global CTI empowers businesses to connect, collaborate, and grow efficiently in today’s fast-paced digital landscape.For more information, visit: www.gcti.com About the MSPAA: The Managed Service Providers Association of Americais a leading organization dedicated to supporting and advancing managed service providers across the United States. The MSPAA’s mission is to provide the US business community with a platform to locate, identify, and connect with MSPs to fulfill their technology needs.For more information about the MSPAA, visit: www.mspaa.net

Interview with Global CTI President

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.