VictimAdvocate.com Launches 'The Victim’s Advocate' Podcast

“The Victim’s Advocate” Premiers March 28 at 10:30 am EST – Hosted by Attorney Brandon Stein

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VictimAdvocate.com is pleased to announce the launch of its new podcast, “The Victim’s Advocate,” hosted by Brandon Stein, a leading crime victim advocate and attorney. The first episode will debut on Friday, March 28 at 10:30 am on YouTube.

The Victim’s Advocate podcast is dedicated to amplifying the voices of survivors, professionals, and community leaders working to address violent crime, negligent security, and the long road to recovery. Through candid, in-depth conversations, the podcast explores the realities of victimization and the pursuit of justice.

In each episode, Brandon Stein sits down with individuals on the front lines of advocacy, law, mental health, and community outreach to discuss the challenges and solutions surrounding violent crime and victim support. Listeners will gain insights into victim rights, safety issues, legal responses, and healing pathways.

Episode 1 will be available on YouTube at:

https://www.youtube.com/@TheVictimsAdvocate

New episodes will be released biweekly, with a focus on real stories, real experts, and real impact.

Podcast topics will include:

- Victims’ rights in Florida and beyond

- Gun violence, sexual assault, and assault recovery

- Holding property owners accountable for negligent security

- Trauma-informed care and recovery resources

- Community safety and prevention strategies

About VictimAdvocate.com

VictimAdvocate.com is a Florida-based legal resource and advocacy platform founded by Brandon Stein, focused on supporting individuals and families impacted by violent crime. The firm represents victims in negligent security and crime-related injury cases, while also connecting them with vital local and statewide resources. Through a survivor-centered approach, VictimAdvocate.com empowers victims to understand their rights and pursue justice with dignity.

Legal Disclaimer:

