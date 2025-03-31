Hunton Promotes Eight to Partner

Washington, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP begins its new fiscal year with the promotion of the following eight lawyers. The firm proudly recognizes these talented individuals for their accomplishments and client service.

Latosha M. Ellis (Litigation, Washington) provides comprehensive insurance coverage counsel across all policy forms, especially those in cyber, employment practices liability and professional liability. She guides clients from policy procurement and analysis through claims resolution and, if needed, alternative dispute resolution or litigation. With a proven track record of recovering millions of dollars for clients, Ellis has deep experience advising clients in the higher education, retail, legal and financial sectors. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Cincinnati, her masters from Xavier University and her law degree from the University of Richmond School of Law.

Ashley Kahn (Litigation, Houston) is a trial lawyer who handles high-stakes complex commercial litigation across a broad spectrum of industries and subject areas, with an emphasis on energy, technology, construction, corporate governance and fiduciary matters. She advises and represents clients in all stages of litigation in state and federal courts, as well as in alternative dispute resolution settings. Kahn received her undergraduate degree in broadcast journalism from Northwestern University and her law degree from the University of Houston Law Center, cum laude.

Maeve Malik (Corporate, New York) focuses her practice on privacy and cybersecurity law, advising clients across multiple industries on developing or enhancing existing global privacy compliance and records management programs to help manage privacy risks. She also counsels clients on cybersecurity incident response and proactive cyber incident readiness activities, such as tabletop exercises and incident response procedures. Malik received her undergraduate degree from Drew University, summa cum laude with specialized honors, and her law degree from William & Mary Law School, cum laude.

Johanna L. Orleski (Capital Finance & Real Estate, Richmond) advises clients on a wide range of real estate transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, development, financing, construction, joint ventures and leasing. She has experience in multifamily and mixed use development projects and regularly represents borrowers obtaining multifamily agency financing from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Orleski received her undergraduate degree from James Madison University and her law degree from William & Mary Law School.

Meghan A. Podolny (Litigation, Richmond) serves as head of the firm’s Information Governance & eDiscovery Group, providing strategic legal advice and counseling to corporate clients across multiple industries on eDiscovery planning for complex commercial, high-profile litigation matters and information governance initiatives. She also advises corporate clients on the development of tailored protocols to streamline discovery preparation and response while controlling costs and leveraging existing infrastructure. A frequent speaker and writer on a number of issues related to electronic discovery, data preservation and privilege, Podolny also serves on the Steering Committee for the well regarding Sedona Conference Working Group 1 on Electronic Document Retention and Production. Podolny received her undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame and her law degree from William & Mary Law School.

D. Andrew Quigley (Labor & Employment, Los Angeles) represents employers in California in wage and hour class actions, representative PAGA actions, trade secret disputes and single-plaintiff cases involving claims of harassment, discrimination and retaliation. He regularly advises companies on all manner of employment matters, including company policies, compensation practices, employee classifications, discipline and termination decisions, noncompete agreements and workplace health and safety issues. Quigley received his undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College, cum laude, and his law degree from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law.

Jacob J. Struck (Litigation, Los Angeles) is a member of the firm’s national trial team, where he represents high-profile clients in complex, high-stakes trials. His experience spans commercial litigation, entertainment law, consumer class actions, securities litigation, intellectual property disputes and issues of employment law. He likewise represents and counsels leading multinational corporations across a diverse range of industries, including retail and consumer products, media and entertainment, energy, technology and financial services. Struck received his undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa and his law degree from Boston College Law School.

Jonathan Wright (Corporate, London) advises clients on all areas of UK and EU privacy and cybersecurity law, including EU/UK GDPR, e-commerce, incident response and online privacy, as well as advising on new and emerging global privacy laws. He is experienced in managing global compliance projects for multinational clients and has extensive experience assisting clients with the management of high-profile, international security incidents. Wright received his undergraduate degree from King’s College London and completed his legal studies at BPP Law School.

