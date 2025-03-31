Apothecare and Stok’d Cannabis Announce Partnership to Provide Cannabis Consultations for Customers

TORONTO, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apothecare, a pharmacist-led cannabis consultation service, is collaborating with a growing network of trusted cannabis retailers—including Stok’d Cannabis, one of Ontario’s most welcoming and experiential brands. With three locations in Scarborough and one in Niagara Falls, Stok’d fosters a comfortable, community-driven shopping experience. This new partnership will offer Stok’d customers expert cannabis consultations, providing personalized guidance tailored to their health and wellness needs.

With this partnership, Stok’d customers can now connect with Apothecare’s licensed pharmacists, who specialize in integrating cannabis into individualized treatment plans. Whether customers seek advice on pain management, sleep disorders, anxiety relief, or other medical concerns, Apothecare will provide professional, evidence-based support in a safe and informed environment.

A 2024 peer-reviewed study in BMC Medicine surveyed 5,433 Canadians using cannabis for therapeutic purposes and found that chronic pain (67 per cent), anxiety (63.6 per cent), and sleep issues (61.8 per cent) were the most common conditions treated. Despite these medical needs, only 54.1 per cent of participants had medical authorization, highlighting the need for professional guidance in cannabis use.

“At Stok’d, we believe in creating a cannabis retail experience that makes everyone feel comfortable and supported. Partnering with Apothecare allows us to enhance that experience by providing access to professional advice for our customers,” said Lisa Bigioni, CEO of Stok’d Cannabis, expressing her excitement about the partnership. “Whether you’re new to cannabis or a seasoned user, having a pharmacist’s guidance ensures cannabis products are safe for you.”

Ontario law prohibits budtenders—employees at licensed cannabis retail stores—from providing medical advice to customers. Their role is limited to offering information on product characteristics such as THC and CBD content, origin, and ingredients. However, they cannot advise on using cannabis for specific medical conditions or its effects on individual health. This restriction highlights the need for qualified healthcare professionals to step in, ensuring consumers receive accurate and safe guidance.

“Many Canadians are turning to cannabis for therapeutic relief, but they often struggle to find credible advice,” said Ajay Chahal, Co-Founder of Apothecare, emphasizing the importance of professional oversight in cannabis use. “Our partnership with Stok’d bridges that gap, ensuring their customers have direct access to licensed pharmacists who can provide clear, evidence-based recommendations tailored to their individual health goals.”

The Apothecare-Stok’d partnership will launch immediately, offering virtual and phone consultations for Stok’d customers. Customers can book appointments through the Apothecare website or visit any Stok’d location to learn more about how cannabis can support their wellness journey.

“This collaboration is a game-changer for those looking to incorporate cannabis into their wellness routine with confidence,” said Anushya Vijayaraghevan, Co-Founder of Apothecare. “Our mission is to empower individuals with the knowledge and guidance they need to make informed choices. By teaming up with Stok’d, we’re making cannabis advice more accessible than ever.”

For more information about Apothecare’s consultation services, visit www.apothecare.ca .

About Stok'd

Stok'd is an experiential cannabis retail store with a brand voice that mimics humble Canadiana. Reminiscent of sitting by the campfire with friends, the store's use of cabin like materials against sentimental styled graphics, and the down to earth store setting sets itself apart as the cannabis store you feel comfortable in. Stok'd compliments its curated menu of cannabis products with a full array of accessories and branded merchandise sold in-store, on-line, and via delivery. Visit Stok'd at www.stokd.ca or on instagram @imstokd , Facebook @imstokd , and Twitter @stokdcannabis .

About Apothecare

Apothecare is a pharmacist-led cannabis consultation service dedicated to providing evidence-based guidance for patients seeking cannabis as part of their wellness plan. With a focus on education and personalized care, Apothecare helps individuals navigate their cannabis journey with confidence. Co-founders Anushya Vijayaraghevan and Ajay Chahal are licensed pharmacists holding Doctor of Pharmacy degrees from the University of Toronto.

