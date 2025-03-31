Coherent Introduces Multi-Rail Technology With Resource Pooling for Efficient Optical Transport

SAXONBURG, Pa., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, introduces an innovative optical transport solution that combines fundamental advances in high-efficiency pump lasers with novel resource pooling concepts to dramatically increase line system capacity while lowering the size and power consumption required to do so. This sublinear scaling up of capacity through “multi-rail” transmission is essential to keep pace with growth in traffic between Data Centers while operating within physical and electrical constraints of existing infrastructure.

Coherent will demonstrate this multi-rail technology at OFC 2025. The demonstration of two independent rails, both carrying C-Band transmission signals and integrated within a single 1RU module, represents an immediate doubling of density relative to current benchmark. The demonstration highlights Coherent’s complete solution set and readiness to enable multi-rail, including world-leading dual-chip high-power uncooled pumps, multi-port high-resolution and high-speed optical channel monitor (OCM), and unique multi-rail dynamic gain equalization (DGE) technology. These groundbreaking technologies have been conceived with the inherent capability to scale up to deliver an eightfold increase in capacity at a fraction of the space and power that would be consumed by stacking equivalent single-rail solutions with current technology.

"The introduction of our multi-rail technology is a groundbreaking advance in optical transport," said Madhu Krishnaswamy, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Telecom Transport Business Unit at Coherent. "This integrated platform will meet escalating bandwidth demands driven by data center interconnects and AI cluster applications. Looking ahead, we plan to double this capacity within the next year, underscoring our commitment to continuous innovation."

General product availability is anticipated in the first half of 2026. Visit Coherent booth #1519 at OFC 2025 in San Francisco April 1-3 to see this demonstration and learn more about our optical transport solutions.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact :

innovations@coherent.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.