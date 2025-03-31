One Week Remains to Apply for FEMA Assistance in North Carolina

HICKORY, N.C. - North Carolinians with uninsured damage or loss from Tropical Storm Helene have one week remaining to apply for FEMA financial assistance. The application deadline is April 7, 2025.

FEMA may be able to help with temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs. Homeowners and renters in these counties can apply: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Forsyth, Gaston, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Iredell, Jackson, Lee, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Nash, Polk, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Union, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin and Yancey counties, and members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

There are several ways to apply: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App, or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other, give FEMA your number for that service. In some communities, local Resource Centers have FEMA specialists who can help residents apply.

To view an accessible video on how to apply visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.