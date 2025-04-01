Sherweb Launches usecure for MSPs to Combat Human Risk with Automated Security Training

The New Partnership Introduces the Human Risk Management Solution to Sherweb’s Cloud Marketplace, Further Expanding Its Cybersecurity Offerings

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherweb, the cloud marketplace and distributor that gives MSPs everything they need to run and scale their offerings, today announced the launch of usecure, the automated Human Risk Management (HRM) platform for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to its marketplace. With usecure, Sherweb’s 7,500+ MSP partners will now be able to automate and personalize ongoing cybersecurity training for individual employees.

Nearly every cybersecurity breach (95%) has been caused in some part by human error. As remote work expands and AI-driven threats grow more sophisticated, businesses need more personalized security awareness programs that empower their workforce to become a strong first line of defense. But traditional training methods often fall short, failing to engage teams or adapt to evolving threats.

With usecure, MSPs can provide their clients with automated, user-tailored training that makes security awareness an integral part of everyday business operations, without the complexity. The solution offers automated security awareness training, phishing simulations, dark web monitoring, and policy management to enable MSPs to strengthen their clients' cybersecurity posture. MSPs can evaluate clients’ need for human risk management, identify users' individual risk areas to develop personalized training programs and calculate real-time risk based on user training performance, simulation results and regular security scans.

"At Sherweb, we recognize that human error remains a significant vulnerability in cybersecurity," said Benji Germain, Vice President of Product at Sherweb. "With usecure, we're equipping MSPs with the tools they need to transform human risk into a robust defense mechanism, fostering a culture of security awareness and resilience."

Sherweb’s partnership with usecure marks its move into HRM as it further expands its cybersecurity offerings to empower MSPs to address evolving security challenges and safeguard their clients.

“As cyber threats continue to evolve, MSPs need tools that not only protect their clients, but also support sustainable business growth," said Jordan Daly, CMO at usecure. "Our partnership with Sherweb gives MSPs access to a scalable, automated Human Risk Management solution that simplifies compliance, reduces client risk, and drives long-term value. Together with Sherweb, we’re empowering partners to turn human error into a security and business advantage.”

The launch of usecure underscores Sherweb’s commitment to providing innovative security solutions that put people first, ensuring MSPs have a dedicated team and resources to help their business thrive. Sherweb enables MSPs to reduce risk while simplifying cybersecurity management, meeting compliance requirements and building stronger cyber resilience across their customer base.

usecure is available immediately. For more information, please visit https://sherweb.com/news/human-risk-management-usecure-msps/.

About Sherweb

Sherweb equips MSPs with everything they need to run and scale their offerings through a competitive mix of cloud licenses, digital services and on-the-ground IT solutions. Equipped with a comprehensive portfolio of productivity, cybersecurity, infrastructure, backup and AI-driven solutions, alongside a wide range of professional services, the company’s MSP partners support the IT needs of more than 100,000 companies. Sherweb’s dedicated partner portal enables MSPs to efficiently manage their licensing across a diverse array of cloud solutions from Microsoft, Google and other top providers. The company additionally provides Helpdesk, outsourced support, and managed cloud services, helping MSPs extend their capabilities, reduce operational overhead, and enhance service delivery. They also create tailored business solutions to address evolving market needs, such as AI-readiness. Founded in 1998 in Canada, Sherweb has since expanded its presence throughout the US and more recently in Europe.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.