ServiceTrade Receives Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health for Second Consecutive Year

DURHAM, N.C., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade , a leading software platform designed to optimize commercial service business operations for growth and profit, is thrilled to announce its recognition as a recipient of the 2025 Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA). This marks the second consecutive year the company has earned this honor. This prestigious award underscores ServiceTrade’s deep commitment to prioritizing employee well-being and fostering a mentally healthy work environment. This philosophy extends beyond its own team to the broader commercial service contracting industry.

ServiceTrade earned the Bell Seal at the Platinum level, joining a distinguished group of organizations dedicated to promoting mental health in the workplace. Since its inception in 2019, the Bell Seal has recognized hundreds of companies across a wide range of industries—including healthcare, government, nonprofit, and financial services—that have worked to improve their workplace cultures, policies, and practices based on employee feedback, benefiting millions of workers across the country.

A People-First Culture to Drive Industry Change

ServiceTrade’s focus on well-being stems from the company’s mission to support commercial contractors facing a growing shortage of skilled technicians. The ongoing skills gap presents a significant challenge for commercial mechanical, fire, and life safety contractors who rely on highly trained technicians. ServiceTrade’s software helps contractors streamline operations and create a supportive, technology-enabled work environment that helps retain their most valuable asset—their technicians.

“We understand that the success of our customers depends on the well-being and retention of their technicians,” said Amy Robertson, Chief People Officer of ServiceTrade. “By creating a positive, mentally healthy work environment at ServiceTrade, we’re investing in our team’s well-being and setting a standard for the contractors we serve. The Bell Seal reinforces a healthy workplace philosophy that provides work-life balance and opportunities to meet professional objectives and participate in collaborative teams, resulting in a thriving workforce. These values benefit not only ServiceTrade but also our customers and partners.”

ServiceTrade has surpassed the rigorous evaluation criteria set by Mental Health America in key areas to earn the Platinum level Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health. It has demonstrated excellence in workplace culture, mental health benefits, caring beyond compliance, and holistic wellness at work. ServiceTrade’s strategic focus on promoting employees' well-being, fostering supportive management, implementing fair personnel procedures, and supporting professional development was instrumental in achieving this recognition.

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade, Inc. is a software platform for commercial mechanical, fire, and life safety contractors. During a chronic skilled labor shortage, ServiceTrade helps commercial contractors increase profit by improving service and project operations, increasing technician productivity, selling more service agreements, and growing customer loyalty. Located in Durham, North Carolina, ServiceTrade was founded in 2012 to automate and streamline the commercial mechanical and fire protection industry and has grown to have more than 1,300 customers. More than 10% of the commercial or industrial buildings in the United States are serviced by contractors using ServiceTrade. Learn more at www.servicetrade.com.

