Circana, Paramount, and iSpot Announce Largest Deployment of Continuous CPG Measurement in TV Advertising

Strategic alliance sets a new standard for media transparency and data-driven advertising

Chicago, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC, Paramount (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), and iSpot today announced a new collaboration to bring “always-on” sales and conversion measurement to consumer packaged goods (CPG) advertisers. Starting in Q2 2025, all CPG brands advertising on Paramount’s linear and digital channels will have access to continuous, transparent performance measurement, bridging the gap between in-store sales and advertising investment.

“We’re integrating real-time sales and conversion data across Paramount’s entire portfolio, setting a new standard in media transparency and precision,” said Mike Quinn, senior vice president of global media, Circana. “This collaboration is a testament to Paramount’s commitment to innovation and reflects the transformation and convergence occurring across digital and linear media, being led by companies like iSpot. With a consistent view of campaign performance, CPG advertisers now have the tools they need to optimize their investments and make data-driven decisions that drive real impact.”

Paramount is the first national television broadcaster to offer CPG advertisers unparalleled insight into the effectiveness of their campaigns, including real-time data on household engagement and purchasing behaviors. With Circana’s daily conversion data integrated into iSpot’s measurement and attribution platform, advertisers will receive continuous performance data across their campaigns and across Paramount’s linear and digital portfolio, enabling ongoing learning and optimization for their campaigns.

“This partnership builds on our commitment to delivering performance-driven solutions and highlights our ongoing efforts to drive meaningful outcomes that provide greater value to our clients," said Travis Scoles, executive vice president of Advanced Advertising, Paramount. "For CPG advertisers, we can now directly link in-store sales to their investments across our leading portfolio of broadcast, cable, and digital properties—ensuring a unified view of campaign performance and that our advertisers’ dollars go further.”

“Always-on attribution measurement done at scale, across platforms, isn’t just a fast way to track and justify investments, it’s a better way for both the buy and sell side to drive revenue and deliver more impactful ad experiences,” said Lindsey Woodland, senior vice president of Client Data Science, iSpot. “Outcomes at scale move performance tracking closer to the point of transaction and broaden the tent to include brands and products of all sizes that don’t always have the time and resources to perform a rapid analysis on impact.”

Paramount, iSpot, and Circana will be presenting a breakout session, The Future of TV Measurement Is Now in Prime Time, at the Circana Growth Summit on April 7 in Orlando, Fla.

About Circana

Circana, LLC, is a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through superior technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world’s leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at circana.com.

About iSpot

iSpot is a cross-platform TV measurement company trusted by brands, networks and agencies to deliver fast, accurate and actionable information the marketplace can use to transact. Its real-time, always-on platform measures all phases of the TV advertising lifecycle from creative testing to audience verification, to business outcomes and brand impact, empowering brands to justify, optimize and invest with confidence. iSpot persistently measures TV-device impressions and second-by-second attention for all TV ads in a unified manner across linear, time-shifted, VOD, streaming environments and out-of-home (OOH) environments. A trusted currency provider for networks, ad-delivery platforms and agencies, iSpot uses its proprietary systems for bringing transparency into TV advertising at unparalleled scale. The company delivers its solution in real time via intuitive and modern dashboards as well as APIs and customized analytics. iSpot.tv has hundreds of brands and all major TV networks licensing its enterprise solution and has become a trusted currency for networks, brands and agencies. Founded in Bellevue, Washington in 2012, iSpot has offices in major cities across America.

About Paramount

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media, streaming, and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount's portfolio includes CBS, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, and Pluto TV. Paramount holds one of the industry's most extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions.

For more information about Paramount, please visit paramount.com and follow @ParamountCo on social platforms.

Shelley Hughes Circana +1 312-731-1782 Shelley.Hughes@circana.com

