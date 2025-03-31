CloudBolt Extends Continuous Optimization to Kubernetes Through Strategic Acquisition of StormForge

Integration of StormForge's ML-driven optimization capabilities into CloudBolt's award-winning FinOps platform to further reduce Insight-to-Action time in container environments

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , The Cloud ROI Company™ and a recognized leader in cloud cost management, today announced its acquisition of StormForge , a pioneer in machine learning-powered Kubernetes resource optimization. CloudBolt first partnered with StormForge in early 2024, when the company became the inaugural member of CloudBolt's Technical Alliance Program (TAP) . With this acquisition, CloudBolt will fully integrate StormForge's patent-pending machine learning capabilities into its award-winning FinOps platform , creating one of the most advanced Kubernetes cost management solutions available.

As Kubernetes adoption skyrockets , so do the challenges. Organizations are grappling with cost management, performance, and visibility. A recent Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) survey found that Kubernetes has driven up cloud spend for 49% of organizations, with 70% citing overspend as directly related to workload overprovisioning. These inefficiencies stem from two key challenges: the inherently dynamic nature of container workloads, which can make proper resource allocation and rightsizing extremely difficult, and the complexity of Kubernetes environments, which obscures granular cost visibility. CloudBolt's acquisition of StormForge tackles these challenges head-on by providing a comprehensive solution that closes the FinOps for Kubernetes loop, enabling businesses to inform, optimize, and operate containers with efficiency.

StormForge helps enterprises optimize Kubernetes workloads safely, automatically, and at scale. Unlike manual approaches that require specialized knowledge and constant attention, StormForge automatically adjusts resource requests and limits, along with the target utilization of the HPA, to match real-time demand, minimizing the risk of performance issues while consistently reducing cost waste across all Kubernetes deployments. The platform has been particularly transformative for industries like fintech and hosting platforms , where Kubernetes has become crucial to modernization efforts.

"StormForge's innovative approach to Kubernetes optimization complements our vision perfectly," said Craig Hinkley , CEO of CloudBolt. "This acquisition is like two pieces of a puzzle snapping into place, seamlessly integrating their technology into our 3rd-generation FinOps platform. The market has been calling for a more unified, streamlined, and intelligent way to manage costs and optimize Kubernetes operations—together, we’re delivering exactly that."

Since unveiling its Augmented FinOps plans in January 2024, CloudBolt has been a leader in AI/ML-driven FinOps, starting with the launch of the new CloudBolt Platform in October to drive complete cloud lifecycle optimization. The acquisition of StormForge propels CloudBolt’s innovation further, advancing its roadmap and solidifying its leadership in intelligent cloud optimization. CloudBolt’s Augmented FinOps vision takes a meaningful leap forward by further bringing AI/ML-driven expertise to the enterprise and enabling FinOps and Platform Engineering teams to unlock new levels of cloud ROI—including across Kubernetes investments.

"By combining our intelligent Kubernetes optimization platform with CloudBolt's industry-leading cloud cost visibility, customers will now receive a closed loop solution, from reporting, through proven and powerful optimization capabilities," said Rod Squires , CEO of StormForge. "Our shared goal is clear, to empower FinOps leaders with the tools that platform engineers trust, and break open the longstanding 'black box' of container spending. Together, we’re making Kubernetes optimization smarter, more transparent, and more actionable than ever before with a tool developed by engineers, for engineers."

"This acquisition creates a powerhouse in the cloud cost optimization space," said Thomas Krane , Managing Director at Insight Partners. "The combination of CloudBolt's comprehensive FinOps capabilities with StormForge's Kubernetes-specific machine learning technology addresses one of the most significant pain points for enterprises today. Organizations can now implement a truly unified approach to cloud cost management across any cloud infrastructure."

Following the acquisition, StormForge’s COO Yasmin Rajabi will join CloudBolt’s Executive Team as its new Chief Strategy Officer to ensure a smooth transition and accelerate the development and rollout of the integrated solution, while continuing to maximize value for customers, prospects, and partners. StormForge’s founding engineer, John Platt , will continue in his role and is charged with accelerating AI/ML across CloudBolt’s entire platform.

As a Technical Alliance Program (TAP) partner, StormForge is already integrated into the CloudBolt Platform and available immediately for purchase. Customers should expect additional announcements for expanded integration and enhanced AI/ML capabilities in the coming months.

For an in-depth look at this exciting new development, visit the StormForge acquisition page .

About CloudBolt Software

CloudBolt is The Cloud ROI Company™. We are singularly focused on solving the most pressing problem with cloud today: increasing return on investment (ROI). With the introduction of our Augmented FinOps capabilities, CloudBolt is leveraging AI/ML-informed insights and applying intelligent automation and orchestration proactively and retrospectively to make complete cloud lifecycle optimization a reality. Recognized as InfoWorld’s Cloud Cost Management Technology of the Year, CloudBolt enables organizations to realize the full potential of any cloud fabric by closing the “insight to action” gap. By streamlining, clarifying, and optimizing spend and control, we help organizations place value at the center of every cloud decision. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io .

About StormForge

StormForge brings together world-class data scientists and software engineers driven to help businesses maximize resource efficiency with intelligent, ML-powered solutions, which are designed to help people, not replace them. With StormForge, platform engineering teams can ensure cloud environments are both cost effective and highly performant while removing developer toil. Founded in 2015, StormForge is backed by Insight Partners and is based in Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.stormforge.io.

