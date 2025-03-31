Varonis Achieves Sustaining Partner Status with Black Hat

At Black Hat Asia 2025, visit booth #509 and attend an expert session on safely deploying AI copilots without exposing critical data

MIAMI, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the data security leader, is proud to announce its new status as a Sustaining Partner with Black Hat and share its full event schedule for Black Hat Asia 2025, taking place April 1 – 4 in Singapore.

As a new Sustaining Partner, Varonis joins an elite group of security leaders that includes CrowdStrike and Wiz. The partnership underscores Varonis' commitment to advancing cybersecurity knowledge and innovation through its ongoing presence at Black Hat's global events, including Black Hat Asia, Black Hat USA, SecTor, and others.

Varonis is pleased to announce its return to Black Hat Asia this week and invites attendees to visit our booth and engage with our team:

Visit Varonis: Stop by booth #509 in the Business Hall to learn how Varonis' cloud-native Data Security Platform enables organizations to protect data and reduce risk in the AI age. Hear how Varonis helps customers identify, remediate, and alert to threats on data across IaaS and SaaS with game-changing automation.

Expert Session – Safely Enabling AI Copilots with Varonis: During this session, Varonis Cloud and Security Architecture Director Mike Thompson will demonstrate how easily your company's sensitive data can be exposed using simple prompts with Microsoft 365 Copilot. Hear practical steps and strategies to help you roll out AI safely and prevent data exposure.

Date: Thursday, April 3, at 10:15 a.m.

Location: Business Hall Theater A

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

