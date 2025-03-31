Incorta Named a Workday Innovation Partner

Partnership to Help Organizations Worldwide Transform Data Accessibility and Drive Data-Driven Decisions

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incorta , the pioneering open data delivery platform, today announced it has been named a Workday Innovation Partner. The expanded partnership helps organizations streamline and accelerate enterprise data accessibility.

“Expanding our partnership with Workday is a testament to Incorta’s relentless focus on innovation and value delivery,” said Osama Elkady, CEO of Incorta. “Together, we unlock the full potential of enterprise data, empowering customers to make precise, data-driven decisions with unprecedented speed and confidence.”

Transforming Data Accessibility with Workday Adaptive Planning

Since becoming a Workday partner in May 2024 , Incorta and Workday have been redefining how enterprise data is accessed and utilized. Together, they’re streamlining data delivery and empowering businesses to make faster, more informed decisions. By dramatically reducing the time and effort required to prepare complex enterprise data for analysis, Incorta and Workday are setting a new standard for data-driven planning and forecasting.

Incorta’s unique Direct Data Mapping technology enables Workday Adaptive Planning customers to access the most timely, complete enterprise data – across finance, operations and supply chain – while significantly reducing the need for traditional data engineering and transformation efforts that often consume excessive time, money and resources. By eliminating complex ETL pipelines, this integration seamlessly extracts subledger-level detail from a variety of operational systems—including ERP, CRM, HCM, MSE and more—ensuring finance and operations teams have real-time, comprehensive insights for planning and decision-making.

Incorta’s Integration with Workday Adaptive Planning Provides Organizations with:

Workday-Certified Integrations: Facilitates access to enterprise-wide data from seven ERP providers, providing trusted and reliable connectivity.

Facilitates access to enterprise-wide data from seven ERP providers, providing trusted and reliable connectivity. Granular Data Extraction: Unlocks detailed, transaction-level data from complex systems of record, closing data gaps and enhancing visibility.

Unlocks detailed, transaction-level data from complex systems of record, closing data gaps and enhancing visibility. Accelerated Data Readiness: Eliminates the need for custom scripts and manual data prep, reducing setup time and accelerating time-to-insight.

Eliminates the need for custom scripts and manual data prep, reducing setup time and accelerating time-to-insight. Available on Workday Marketplace: Easily discover and deploy Incorta’s analytic-ready data solutions on Workday Marketplace with confidence.

For more information, visit Incorta’s page on Workday Marketplace .



About Incorta

Incorta is the first and only unified data analytics platform that enables real-time analysis of live, detailed data across all systems of record—without the need for complex ETL processes. By enabling direct analysis on raw, source-identical data, Incorta provides faster, more accurate insights while removing barriers to exploration. With intuitive low-code/no-code tools, AI-powered querying through Nexus, and prebuilt business data applications, enterprise teams can quickly surface insights, break down technical roadblocks, and make smarter decisions without heavy engineering effort. For more information, please visit www.incorta.com.

