Genetec shares best practices for enhancing cyber resilience in cloud-based systems on World Cloud Security Day

Montreal, Quebec, Canada, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of World Cloud Security Day on April 3rd, Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, shares key insights and best practices to help organizations protect their data and operations from increasing cyber threats. With cyberattacks becoming more frequent and sophisticated, organizations must look beyond traditional cybersecurity solutions. A growing number of organizations are adopting cloud-based physical security solutions as part of a broader strategy to enhance cyber resilience. By moving critical systems and data to the cloud, businesses can ensure greater protection against vulnerabilities while minimizing the operational burden on IT teams.

To strengthen security in the cloud, Genetec recommends the following:

Adopt solutions that support a zero-trust security model – A zero-trust approach ensures that no device, user, or system is automatically trusted, regardless of its location. Every access request is verified, reducing the risk of unauthorized access.

Regularly update and patch systems – Cloud solutions automatically provide software and firmware updates, ensuring vulnerabilities are addressed without delay. Regularly updating and patching your system is crucial for maintaining security.

Implement granular access control – Limit user access based on roles and responsibilities. Utilize strong user authentication measures, such as multi-factor authentication, to minimize the risk of unauthorized access.

Establish data sovereignty and redundancy – Choose a cloud provider with data centers in multiple locations to ensure data is stored in compliance with local regulations and to provide disaster recovery options. Data redundancy is key to maintaining business continuity in case of an outage.

Adopt cloud-managed appliances for enhanced cybersecurity – Replace older proprietary NVRs with cloud-managed appliances to connect existing devices to your cloud platform. Modern solutions such as the Genetec Cloudlink™ line of appliances can help integrate older, less secure devices into a modern security ecosystem without compromising cybersecurity. With built-in cyber-shield capabilities, these appliances support a seamless transition to a cloud-based infrastructure, enabling gradual upgrades to more secure systems without the need for costly replacements.

Collaborate with Trusted Partners – Work with trusted technology providers and channel partners who actively monitor security threats and assist in system hardening, ensuring that your systems are always secure.

"Cloud solutions are increasingly becoming the preferred choice for businesses looking to get the best of both worlds," said Mathieu Chevalier, Principal Security Architect at Genetec Inc. "By embracing cloud and hybrid-cloud deployments in physical security, organizations can reduce the complexity of maintaining on-premises systems while maintaining a strong cybersecurity posture."

For more information about Genetec cloud solutions and cybersecurity, visit https://www.genetec.com.

