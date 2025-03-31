Dillard’s Introduces Shea Leigh Mills for Gianni Bini

A Limited-Edition Capsule Collection by Shea Leigh Mills

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to introduce Shea Leigh Mills for Gianni Bini, a limited-edition capsule collection created by Shea Leigh Mills and now available on dillards.com as well as in Dillard’s stores nationwide. Nashville-based style tastemaker, Shea Leigh Mills, has designed this comprehensive collection of coordinating apparel, footwear, swimwear, handbags and accessories exclusively for Gianni Bini.





Shea Leigh Mills shares, “I would say this is a dream come true, but this surpasses any dream I ever imagined! My collection with @giannibiniofficial and @dillards is now live online and in stores - and I cannot wait for all of you to feel so beautiful and confident in these pieces we have worked so hard on this past year! No one pinch me. I love this dream too much!”

Shea drew inspiration for Shea Leigh Mills for Gianni from the people and places she loves and the moments that matter in her life, naming each piece in honor of these meaningful relationships and experiences. The collection captures Shea’s contagious positivity reflected in her motto, “Nothing can ruin this day!” The collaboration features coordinating dresses, separates in feminine prints, statement solids and flowy, summer silhouettes complemented by coordinating shoes, handbags and accessories.

Dillard’s Vice President of Merchandising Alexandra Dillard Lucie adds, “We are so excited to introduce Shea Leigh Mills for Gianni Bini! Shea has completely captured her effervescent, positive personality and beautiful, effortless style in every piece of this stunning summer collection. She has been a total joy to work with in bringing Shea Leigh Mills for Gianni Bini to life. Our Gianni Bini customers are already loving this collab!”

About Shea Leigh Mills

In her own words, Shea shares her story: “Two weeks after high school graduation, I packed up my small-town-life in Southern Illinois & made the big girl move to Nashville, Tennessee. I decided to study Radio & Television Broadcasting in college, as well as work multiple jobs to support myself on my own. From making smoothies, nannying, working retail, acting, & modeling, my life never had a dull moment. As time went on, I began focusing more on things I loved: Jesus, fashion, photography, & pure happiness of life. After many failed attempts at starting a blog, I decided it was time to bite the bullet. I woke up, grabbed a BIG cup of coffee, & here I am! While making my posts short, sweet & to the point, I hope to keep you all entertained & up to date with what I am doing, wearing, & learning along the way.” Follow Shea’s blog at dailyshealeigh.com and on Instagram @shealeighmills.

About Gianni Bini

Gianni Bini, Dillard’s largest ladies’ contemporary brand, was launched in 2001 in footwear and later extended to apparel. The mission of Gianni Bini is to always be on the forefront of fashion, offering styles that exude high quality and satiate the contemporary customers constant craving for the newest, most cutting-edge trends. Gianni Bini aspires to always offer fresh, yet seasonally relevant collections that cater to all aspects of the contemporary woman’s life. Follow Gianni Bini on Instagram @giannibiniofficial. Follow Dillard’s @dillards.

