Giftify, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

SCHAUMBURG, IL, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of CardCash.com and Restaurant.com, and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today announced financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Q4 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Q4 2024 net sales increased to $24.18 million, a 4.18% increase, as compared to Q3 2024 net sales of $23.21 million.
  • Q4 2024 gross profit improved $645,785, or 21.59%, to $3.64 million, as compared to Q4 2023 gross profit of $2.99 million.
  • Q4 2024 gross margin improved to 15.04%, as compared to Q3 2024 gross margin of 12.88%.
  • Deployed Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions driving operational excellence and innovation.

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Full year 2024 net sales increased to $88.93 million, a 2.05% increase, as compared to full year 2023 net sales of $87.15 million.
  • Full year 2024 gross profit improved $2.64 million, or 25.10%, to $13.14 million, as compared to full year 2023 gross profit of $10.51 million.
  • Full year 2024 gross margin improved to 14.78%, as compared to full year 2023 gross margin of 12.06%.
  • Full year 2024 modified EBITDA was a negative $2.84 million, as compared to full year 2023 modified EBITDA of a negative $729,187.
  • Cash and cash equivalents balance of $3.57 million at December 31, 2024.         
  • Successful Nasdaq Listing and Integration of CardCash.com Acquisition Demonstrate Strategic Progress
  • Focus on Quality Gift Card Brands and Optimized Pricing Drives Operational Improvements

Strategic Developments:

  • Acquisition of CardCash.com: Completed on December 29, 2023, significantly enhancing Giftify’s market profile and brand focus.
  • Gift Card Sales: Facilitated the purchase and sale of gift cards from over 1,100 retailers including Target, Home Depot, Starbucks, and TJ Maxx as well as discounted certificates for 10,000 restaurants and discount dining passes for 170,000 restaurants and retailers nationwide
  • Nasdaq Listing: Successfully listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 6, 2024
  • Corporate Rebranding: Changed company name from RDE, Inc. to Giftify, Inc. with ticker symbol GIFT, effective October 28, 2024
  • Expanded Leadership Team: Appointed Steve Handy as Chief Financial Officer in August 2024

Management Commentary:

Ketan Thakker, President and CEO of Giftify, Inc., stated, "2024 was a transformative year for our company as we fully integrated CardCash.com, which we acquired at the end of 2023, successfully listed on Nasdaq, and rebranded to Giftify to better reflect our expanded business model. We're pleased with the operational improvements we've achieved, particularly the significant increase in gross profit year-over-year. This highlights the success of our strategy to focus on improving profitability by assessing the quality of purchased gift card brands and optimizing our pricing structure."

"As we look ahead to 2025, our focus remains on growing both our CardCash.com and Restaurant.com platforms, brand awareness, expanding our retail partnerships, and improving our financial position. We believe our dual business model positions us well for growth in the expanding U.S. gift card market, which is projected to reach $400 billion by 2026."

About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales. Its Restaurant.com is the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deals options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our gift cards and restaurant certificates allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.giftifyinc.com and www.cardcash.com and https://www.restaurant.com.

Modified EBITDA

In addition to our GAAP results, we present Modified EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance. However, Modified EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, income from operations or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. We define Modified EBITDA as net income (loss), plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and fair value of common stock issued for services.

Management considers our core operating performance to be that which our managers can affect in any particular period through their management of the resources that affect our underlying revenue and profit generating operations during that period. Non-GAAP adjustments to our results prepared in accordance with GAAP are itemized below. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating Modified EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Modified EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. 

Forward-Looking Statements

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words “believe,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Giftify, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Giftify, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company’s ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

Investors Contacts:
IR@giftifyinc.com

GIFTIFY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (FKA RDE, INC.)
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

             
    Successor  
    December 31, 2024     December 31, 2023  
             
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $1,258,826 at December 31, 2024 and 2023)   $ 3,574,876     $ 4,099,737  
Accounts receivable     891,666       1,681,165  
Inventories     4,116,180       4,152,273  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     63,210       177,119  
Total current assets     8,645,932       10,110,294  
                 
Property and equipment, net     1,089,984       2,563,312  
Operating lease right of use asset, net     1,406,242       315,183  
Deposits     65,556       65,556  
Intangible assets, net     4,268,332       6,700,000  
Goodwill     20,007,670       20,007,669  
Total assets   $ 35,483,716     $ 39,762,014  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 1,966,616     $ 2,218,285  
Accrued expenses     1,768,607       1,175,934  
Customer deposits     95,000       -  
Deferred revenue     77,051       336,996  
Secured revolving line of credit     3,805,080       6,737,385  
Convertible promissory notes     43,137       40,137  
Secured note payable — related party, net of debt discount of $4,000 and $0, at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively     2,060,274       -  
Notes payable, current portion     1,717,632       836,509  
Acquisition obligation     -       500,000  
Operating lease liability, current portion     316,612       134,475  
Total current liabilities     11,850,009       11,979,721  
                 
Notes payable, net of current portion     615,000       1,458,270  
Deferred income taxes     1,123,000       1,800,000  
Operating lease liability, net of current portion     1,133,371       202,829  
Total liabilities     14,721,380       15,440,820  
                 
Commitments and contingencies                
                 
Stockholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;     -       -  
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized; 27,021,423 and 24,119,967 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively     27,015       24,114  
Additional paid-in-capital     108,679,065       93,376,244  
Common stock issuable, 350,843 and 383,343 shares, respectively     350,843       383,343  
Accumulated deficit     (88,294,587 )     (69,462,507 )
Total stockholders’ equity     20,762,336       24,321,194  
                 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 35,483,716     $ 39,762,014  


GIFTIFY, INC. AND SUBSDIARIES (FKA RDE, INC.)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

                   
    Successor     Predecessor  
    Year Ended
December 31, 2024 		    December 30, 2023 to
December 31, 2023 		    January 1, 2023 to
December 29, 2023 		 
                   
Net Sales   $ 88,934,036     $ 484,860     $ 86,661,944  
Cost of sales     75,789,255       418,350       76,220,645  
Gross profit     13,144,781       66,510       10,441,299  
                         
Operating Expenses                        
Selling, general and administrative expenses     27,615,865       5,086,510       11,152,428  
Amortization of capitalized software costs     1,472,974       -       1,080,537  
Amortization of intangible assets     2,431,668       -       300,000  
Impairment of property and equipment     -       -       738,740  
Impairment of intangibles     -       -       250,000  
Total operating expenses     31,520,507       5,086,510       13,521,705  
                         
Loss from operations     (18,375,726 )     (5,020,000 )     (3,080,406 )
                         
Other income (expense):                        
Interest expense     (1,002,354 )     -       (2,890,466 )
Financing costs     (131,000 )     -       -  
Gain on forgiveness of debt     -       -       5,876,000  
Total other income (expense), net     (1,133,354 )     -       2,985,534  
Net loss before income taxes     (19,509,080 )     (5,020,000 )     (94,872 )
Income tax (expense) benefit     677,000       -       (29,673 )
Net loss   $ (18,832,080 )   $ (5,020,000 )   $ (124,545 )
                         
Net loss per share – basic and diluted   $ (0.73 )   $ (0.21 )   $ (0.01 )
                         
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted     25,745,113       24,119,967       15,927,387  


GIFTIFY, INC. AND SUBSDIARIES (FKA RDE, INC.)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

                   
    Successor     Predecessor  
    Year Ended
December 31, 2024 		    December 30, 2023 to
December 31, 2023 		    January 1, 2023 to
December 29, 2023 		 
                   
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES                        
Net loss   $ (18,832,080 )   $ (5,020,000 )   $ (124,545 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities                        
Fair value of vested stock options     8,031,289       -       1,942  
Fair value of vested restricted common stock     1,431,848                  
Fair value of common stock issued for employment agreements     1,250,000       5,000,000       -  
Fair value of common stock issued for services     771,500       -       -  
Loss on settlement of vendor balance     135,415       -       -  
Fair value of common stock issued for financing costs     131,000       -       -  
Change in inventory reserve balance     (61,000 )     -       -  
Amortization of capitalized software costs     1,472,974       -       1,290,190  
Amortization of intangible assets     2,431,668       -       300,000  
Amortization of debt discount     18,000       -       -  
Impairment of intangible assets and property and equipment     -       -       988,740  
Accrued interest     131,398       -       2,100,610  
Gain on forgiveness of debt     -       -       (5,876,000 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                        
Accounts receivable     789,499       -       (74,340 )
Inventories     97,093       -       816,853  
Prepaid expenses     113,909       -       (38,328 )
Change in right of use asset     304,481       -       191,953  
Accounts payable     (236,732 )     -       84,611  
Accrued expenses     592,673       20,000       (39,515 )
Customer deposits     95,000       -       -  
Deferred revenue     (259,945 )     -       27,991  
Deferred taxes     (677,000 )     -       -  
Operating lease liability     (282,861 )     -       (191,953 )
Net cash used in operating activities   $ (2,551,870 )   $ -     $ (541,791 )
                         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES                        
Cash, net, received from acquisition     -       2,038,472       -  
Capital expenditures     -       -       (900,000 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   $ -     $ 2,038,472     $ (900,000 )
                         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES                        
Proceeds from line of credit     104,752,474       -       104,752,474  
Repayment of line of credit     (107,684,779 )     -       (103,540,098  
Proceeds from note payable – related party     1,978,000       -       -  
Repayment of acquisition obligation     (500,000 )     -       -  
Repayment of notes payable     (26,271 )     -       -  
Proceeds from sale of common stock under stock purchase agreement     200,000       -       -  
Proceeds from public sale of common stock under at-the-market sale agreement     286,063                  
Proceeds from private sale of common stock     3,021,522                  
Advance on purchase consideration from Giftify     -       -       250,000  
Net cash provided by financing activities   $ 2,027,009     $ -     $ 1,462,376  
                         
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     (524,861 )     2,038,472       20,585  
Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period     4,099,737       2,061,265       2,040,680  
Cash and cash equivalents end of period   $ 3,574,876     $ 4,099,737     $ 2,061,265  
                         
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION                        
Interest paid   $ 841,260     $ -     $ -  
Taxes paid   $ -     $ -     $ 29,673  
                         
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                        
Present value of operating lease right of use asset and lease liability   $ 1,395,541     $       $ -  
Fair value of common stock issued for settlement of vendor balance   $ 150,000     $ -     $ -  
Issuance of common stock issued for common stock issuable   $ 32,500     $ -     $ -  
Fair value of Giftify common stock received   $ -     $ -     $ 22,962,739  
Gain on forgiveness of notes payable   $ -     $ -     $ 5,462,739  
Settlement of notes payable and accrued interest   $ -     $ -     $ 28,873,696  
Termination of Series B convertible preferred stock   $ -     $ -     $ 4,084,353  


Modified EBITDA

In addition to our GAAP results, we present Modified EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance. However, Modified EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, income from operations or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. We define Modified EBITDA as net income (loss), plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and fair value of common stock issued for services.

Management considers our core operating performance to be that which our managers can affect in any particular period through their management of the resources that affect our underlying revenue and profit generating operations during that period. Non-GAAP adjustments to our results prepared in accordance with GAAP are itemized below. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating Modified EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Modified EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of net loss to Modified EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited):

    Successor     Predecessor  
    Year Ended
December 31, 2024		     December 30, 2023 to
December 31, 2023		     January 1, 2023 to
December 29, 2023		  
                   
Net Loss   $ (18,832,080 )   $ (5,020,000 )   $ (124,545 )
                         
Modified EBITDA adjustments:                        
Income taxes     (677,000 )             29,673  
Interest expense     1,002,354       -       2,890,466  
Financing costs     131,000       -       -  
Gain on forgiveness of debt     -       -       (5,876,000 )
Amortization of intangible assets     2,431,668       -       300,000  
Amortization of capitalized software costs     1,472,974       -       1,080,537  
Stock option and other noncash compensation     11,484,708       5,000,000       1,942  
Fair value of stock issued on vendor settlement     150,000       -       -  
Impairment of intangible assets and property and equipment     -       -       988,740  
Total Modified EBITDA adjustments     15,995,704       5,000,000       (584,642 )
                         
Mofified EBITDA   $ (2,836,376 )   $ (20,000 )   $ (709,187 )


We present Modified EBITDA because we believe it assists investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use Modified EBITDA in developing our internal budgets, forecasts and strategic plan; in analyzing the effectiveness of our business strategies in evaluating potential acquisitions; making compensation decisions; and in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. Modified EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, which includes, among others, the following:

  Modified EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
     
  Modified EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
     
  Modified EBITDA does not reflect future interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts; and
     
  Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Modified EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

