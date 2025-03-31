Submit Release
HeartCore Reports 2024 Financial Results

NEW YORK and TOKYO, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or the “Company”), a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Recent Operational & Financial Highlights

  • 2024 revenue increased 39% to $30.4 million year-over-year
  • HeartCore recorded $7.2 million in impairment of goodwill and intangible asset related to acquisition of its subsidiary Sigmaways. The losses are considered as a one-time occurrence that will not affect the Company’s business and financial performance in the future quarters.
  • Established new business development team aimed at strengthening customer success across HeartCore’s CMS business
  • Announced plans to expand the Go IPO consulting business into South Korea. The Company adjusted its scheduled South Korea IPO seminar event to September 2025
  • Announced new digital customer experience initiatives and cross-selling efforts
  • Regained compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements
  • Expanded CMS platform offering into a SaaS delivery model
  • Entered into a sales collaboration with Tosho Computer Systems Co., Ltd.
  • Announced transition from annual contracts to multi-year agreements for core software business contracts
  • Partnered with NTT Data Business Brains Corporation to enhance website development service capabilities
  • Achieved top market share in Japan for nine consecutive years
  • Awarded new contract from Fourmix Co., Ltd. to implement CMS platform

Management Commentary
HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno commented: “Over the past year, we made several strategic advancements in our software business model, all aimed at driving sustainable and predictable revenue growth, improving margins, and enhancing our ability to effectively cross-sell and upsell to our 1,000+ enterprise customers. While we are confident that the initiatives we have implemented will yield meaningful returns, we have also recognized that strategic acquisitions will be critical to maintaining our market leadership in Japan and sustaining our strong customer retention rate. With a well-established customer base built over the years, our acquisition strategy will primarily focus on deepening wallet share with each client we are engaged with, while seamlessly complementing and enhancing our existing suite of software solutions. This will include acquiring companies with synergistic technologies that align with our core offerings and leveraging effective use of AI to strengthen our value proposition and competitive edge. Outside of acquisitions, another key focus for HeartCore will be to accelerate the development of new products geared for global expansion in 2025, with the target launch aimed for the first half of 2026. Currently, only a small portion of our customer base consists of enterprises outside of Japan. By focusing on creating globally scalable solutions and enhancing our offerings with synergistic technologies through strategic acquisitions, we aim to expand our presence across international markets and drive additional growth in our software business.

“Looking at our financial performance, we recorded approximately $7.2 million in impairment of goodwill and intangible asset, primarily related to our subsidiary, Sigmaways. While these losses impacted our full-year results, they are classified as one-time occurrences and are not expected to affect our financial performance in future quarters. To address this, we have already implemented several corrective measures, including separating Sigmaways’ liabilities and suspending all transactions with small venture companies to minimize any non-essential costs. While net loss for the year was $5.2 million, we believe a more relevant measure of our performance is adjusted EBITDA, which totaled $7.3 million for 2024, as it excludes the losses related to Sigmaways. Nevertheless, our subsidiaries continue to deliver synergistic technologies that enable us to effectively upsell and cross-sell to our shared clients. We believe that over the long term, as we continue to develop and innovate our solutions, acquire new technologies through M&A, and tap into mutual client portfolios across our partners and subsidiaries, we will drive positive outcomes for our financial performance.

“Outside of exploring synergistic M&A opportunities within our software business to fuel growth, we are also focused on expanding our Go IPO business. We recently announced our plans to extend our service into South Korea and have formed a strategic partnership with a venture fund in the region. To kick off this initiative, we will be hosting a seminar in September of this year. South Korea will be the first of several markets we aim to expand into across the APAC region, as IPO interests from foreign issuers have steadily increased over the years. Expanding beyond Japan’s borders marks a significant milestone for our Go IPO business, opening up new opportunities for us to leverage. To ensure successful market entry, we are actively seeking strategic partnerships, such as in South Korea, to gain access to their clientele portfolio that are interested in our services. We remain dedicated to executing both lines of business and look forward to our growth prospects throughout 2025.”

2024 Financial Results
Revenues increased 39% to $30.4 million, compared to $21.8 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to revenue from warrants and ordinary shares associated with the successful listing of two Go IPO consulting service clients.

Gross profit increased 121% to $17.8 million, compared to $8.1 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to the aforementioned reason.

Operating expenses increased 46% to $17.8 million, compared to $12.2 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to impairment of goodwill and intangible asset totaling approximately $7.2 million primarily related to our subsidiary, Sigmaways. The Company anticipates these impairment losses to be a one-time occurrence and does not foresee any material impact on its financial performance in future quarters.

Net loss for 2024 was $5.2 million. Net loss attributable to HeartCore improved to $1.5 million, compared to a loss of $4.2 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year totaled $7.3 million compared to $(3.6) million in the same period last year.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $2.1 million, compared to $1.0 million on December 31, 2023.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Disclaimer
This document includes references to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For the purposes of this presentation, adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting net loss to exclude depreciation and amortization, impairment of intangible asset, and impairment of goodwill.

This measure is presented as supplemental information and is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Management believes that this adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors by highlighting the company’s core operational performance, excluding non-cash and non-recurring items. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Item FY24 FY23
Net Loss -$5.2 million -$4.9 million
(+) Depreciation $0.1 million $0.1 million
(+) Impairment loss on goodwill $3.3 million $0.0 million
(+) Impairment loss on intangible assets $3.9 million $0.0 million
(+) Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities $2.4 million $0.6 million
(+) Changes in fair value of investment in warrants -$1.7 million $0.5 million
(+) Loss on sale of warrants $4.0 million $0.0 million
(+) Impairment of investment in equity securities $0.3 million $0.0 million
(+) Loss on forgiveness of note receivable $0.1 million $0.0 million
(+) Interest income $0.0 million -$0.1 million
(+) Interest expenses $0.1 million $0.2 million
(+) Government grants $0.0 million -$0.1 million
Adjusted EBITDA $7.3 million -$3.6 million

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover and John Yi
HTCR@gateway-grp.com
(949) 574-3860

             
  HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
  Consolidated Balance Sheets
             
      December 31,   December 31,  
      2024    2023   
             
  ASSETS  
             
  Current assets:          
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,121,089   $ 1,012,479    
  Accounts receivable   1,950,050     2,623,682    
  Investments in marketable securities   4,495,703     642,348    
  Investment in equity securities   -     300,000    
  Prepaid expenses   458,839     536,865    
  Current portion of long-term note receivable   100,000     100,000    
  Due from related party   40,139     44,758    
  Other current assets   251,545     234,761    
  Total current assets   9,417,365     5,494,893    
             
  Non-current assets:          
  Accounts receivable, non-current   752,930     -    
  Property and equipment, net   584,854     763,730    
  Operating lease right-of-use assets   1,936,097     2,467,889    
  Intangible asset, net   -     4,515,625    
  Goodwill   -     3,276,441    
  Long-term investment in warrants   577,786     2,004,308    
  Long-term note receivable   100,000     200,000    
  Deferred tax assets   152,300     369,436    
  Security deposits   307,996     348,428    
  Long-term loan receivable from related party   123,928     182,946    
  Other non-current assets   11,778     71    
  Total non-current assets   4,547,669     14,128,874    
             
  Total assets $ 13,965,034   $ 19,623,767    
             
  LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  
             
  Current liabilities:          
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,039,323   $ 1,757,038    
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party   47,199     -    
  Accrued payroll and other employee costs   675,502     723,305    
  Due to related parties   932     1,476    
  Short-term debt   -     135,937    
  Short-term debt - related party   75,000     -    
  Current portion of long-term debts   401,255     371,783    
  Insurance premium financing   16,626     -    
  Factoring liability   172,394     562,767    
  Operating lease liabilities, current   371,951     396,535    
  Finance lease liabilities, current   15,956     17,445    
  Income tax payables   822,014     162,689    
  Deferred revenue   1,876,490     2,166,175    
  Other current liabilities   907,080     216,405    
  Total current liabilities   7,421,722     6,511,555    
             
  Non-current liabilities:          
  Long-term debts   1,238,813     1,770,352    
  Operating lease liabilities, non-current   1,614,996     2,135,160    
  Finance lease liabilities, non-current   43,593     66,779    
  Deferred tax liabilities   -     1,264,375    
  Other non-current liabilities   183,895     208,732    
  Total non-current liabilities   3,081,297     5,445,398    
             
  Total liabilities   10,503,019     11,956,953    
             
  Shareholders' equity:          
  Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023)   -     -    
  Common shares ($0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 21,937,987 and 20,842,690 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)   2,193     2,083    
  Subscription receivable   (103,942 )   -    
  Additional paid-in capital   20,656,153     19,594,801    
  Accumulated deficit   (16,244,843 )   (14,763,469 )  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income   343,936     331,881    
  Total HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. shareholders' equity   4,653,497     5,165,296    
  Non-controlling interests   (1,191,482 )   2,501,518    
  Total shareholders' equity   3,462,015     7,666,814    
             
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,965,034   $ 19,623,767    
             



  HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
  Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
           
      For the year ended December 31,2024    For the year ended December 31, 2023
           
  Revenues $ 30,407,229   $ 21,845,830  
  Cost of revenues   12,579,359     13,778,416  
  Gross profit   17,827,870     8,067,414  
           
  Operating expenses:        
  Selling expenses   1,255,368     1,516,247  
  General and administrative expenses   8,623,587     9,651,381  
  Research and development expenses   729,584     1,019,141  
  Impairment of intangible asset   3,878,125     -  
  Impairment of goodwill   3,276,441     -  
  Total operating expenses   17,763,105     12,186,769  
           
  Income (loss) from operations   64,765     (4,119,355 )
           
  Other income (expenses):        
  Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities   (2,412,385 )   (615,520 )
  Changes in fair value of investment in warrants   1,657,699     (501,445 )
  Loss on sale of warrants   (3,970,628 )   -  
  Impairment of investment in equity securities   (300,000 )   -  
  Loss on forgiveness of note receivable   (100,000 )   -  
  Interest income   18,835     70,624  
  Interest expenses   (144,033 )   (162,968 )
  Government grants   -     76,612  
  Other income   260,918     366,283  
  Other expenses   (424,893 )   (124,595 )
  Total other expenses   (5,414,487 )   (891,009 )
           
  Loss before income tax benefit   (5,349,722 )   (5,010,364 )
           
  Income tax benefit   (136,822 )   (133,664 )
           
  Net loss   (5,212,900 )   (4,876,700 )
  Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests   (3,731,526 )   (686,810 )
  Net loss attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. $ (1,481,374 ) $ (4,189,890 )
           
  Other comprehensive loss:        
  Foreign currency translation adjustment   (16,614 )   (34,628 )
           
  Total comprehensive loss   (5,229,514 )   (4,911,328 )
  Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests   (3,760,195 )   (688,482 )
  Comprehensive loss attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. $ (1,469,319 ) $ (4,222,846 )
           
  Net loss per common share attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.      
      Basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.21 )
      Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.21 )
           
  Weighted average common shares outstanding        
      Basic   20,940,956     20,404,642  
      Diluted   20,940,956     20,404,642  
           



  HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
  Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
             
      For the year ended December 31, 2024   For the year ended December 31, 2023  
             
  Cash flows from operating activities:          
  Net loss $ (5,212,900 ) $ (4,876,700 )  
  Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows          
  used in operating activities:          
  Depreciation and amortization expenses   749,639     683,019    
  Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment   1,894     (4,514 )  
  Amortization of debt issuance costs   4,567     3,733    
  Non-cash lease expense   365,531     346,070    
  Loss (gain) on termination of lease   (469 )   76    
  Impairment of intangible asset   3,878,125     -    
  Impairment of goodwill   3,276,441     -    
  Deferred income taxes   (1,076,600 )   (291,596 )  
  Stock-based compensation   368,744     1,430,513    
  Marketable securities received as noncash consideration   (572,010 )   -    
  Warrants received as noncash consideration   (12,969,683 )   (3,763,621 )  
  Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities   2,412,385     615,520    
  Changes in fair value of investment in warrants   (1,657,699 )   501,445    
  Loss on sale of warrants   3,970,628     -    
  Impairment of investment in equity securities   300,000     -    
  Impairment of investment in SAFE   75,000     -    
  Loss on forgiveness of note receivable   100,000     -    
  Changes in assets and liabilities:          
  Accounts receivable   (193,369 )   (338,312 )  
  Prepaid expenses   210,477     359,310    
  Other assets   (38,336 )   (133,550 )  
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses   331,685     532,790    
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party   47,955     -    
  Accrued payroll and other employee costs   3,623     152,101    
  Due to related parties   (1,338 )   1,123    
  Operating lease liabilities   (371,877 )   (327,877 )  
  Income tax payables   669,142     162,045    
  Deferred revenue   (156,527 )   553,130    
  Other liabilities   710,001     64,086    
  Net cash flows used in operating activities   (4,774,971 )   (4,331,209 )  
             
  Cash flows from investing activities:          
  Purchases of property and equipment   (7,446 )   (526,260 )  
  Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment   -     24,814    
  Advance on note receivable   -     (600,000 )  
  Purchase of investment in SAFE   (75,000 )   -    
  Net proceeds from sale of warrants   5,640,000     -    
  Proceeds from sale of marketable securities   749,546     -    
  Repayment of loan provided to related party   42,104     45,404    
  Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired   -     (724,910 )  
  Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities   6,349,204     (1,780,952 )  
             
  Cash flows from financing activities:          
  Payments for finance leases   (16,766 )   (22,422 )  
  Proceeds from short-term and long-term debts   68,138     710,107    
  Proceeds from related party debt   75,000     -    
  Repayment of short-term and long-term debts   (554,553 )   (711,395 )  
  Repayment of insurance premium financing   (156,063 )   (389,035 )  
  Net proceeds from factoring arrangement   -     562,767    
  Net repayment of factoring arrangement   (390,373 )   -    
  Payments for debt issuance costs   -     (13,828 )  
  Distribution of dividends   (834,566 )   -    
  Capital contribution from non-controlling shareholder   67,195     -    
  Proceeds from issuance of common shares   1,423,342     -    
  Net cash flows provide by (used in) financing activities   (318,646 )   136,194    
             
  Effect of exchange rate changes   (146,977 )   (188,880 )  
             
  Net change in cash and cash equivalents   1,108,610     (6,164,847 )  
             
  Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the year   1,012,479     7,177,326    
             
  Cash and cash equivalents - end of the year $ 2,121,089   $ 1,012,479    
             
  Supplemental cash flow disclosures:          
  Interest paid $ 143,101   $ 85,634    
  Income taxes paid $ 298,466   $ 91,707    
             
  Non-cash investing and financing transactions          
  Finance lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities $ -   $ 93,217    
  Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 125,735   $ 317,040    
  Remeasurement of operating lease liabilities and right-of-use assets due to lease modification $ 23,956   $ 30,186    
  Insurance premium financing $ 172,689   $ 389,035    
  Common shares issued for acquisition of subsidiary $ -   $ 3,150,000    
  Warrants converted to marketable securities $ 6,443,276   $ 1,257,868    
  Note receivable converted to investment in equity securities $ -   $ 300,000    
             

