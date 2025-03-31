OSCE Secretary General Sinirlioğlu to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina

VIENNA/SARAJEVO, 31 March 2025 – The OSCE Secretary General, Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu, will be in Sarajevo on 31 March and 1 April 2025 for his first official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina as OSCE Secretary General.

Secretary General Sinirlioğlu will meet with State level authorities and members of the international community. The Secretary General will also will visit the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Secretary General Sinirlioğlu will deliver remarks to the press on 1 April 2025 from 10:55 at the Bosnia and Herzegovina Ministry of Foreign Affairs. An invitation will follow from the Ministry.