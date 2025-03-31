Xeriant Announces Successful Fire Test of NEXBOARD™

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) ("Xeriant" or "the Company"), dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace, announces a significant milestone in completing the development of its eco-friendly NEXBOARD™ nanocomposite construction panel that will revolutionize building materials. Recent in-house testing has demonstrated the panel’s flame-retardant system successfully achieved the 15-minute fire and thermal resistance needed to withstand the most stringent level of certification —a critical step in the finalization of NEXBOARD’s composition prior to the production and commercialization process.

NEXBOARD, marketed under Xeriant’s DUREVER™ brand, is a high-strength nanocomposite wall panel crafted from recycled plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace traditional materials like drywall and plywood. Building on prior results, the protective coating prevented ignition and fire penetration for more than 15 minutes, the period of time required to pass the rigorous NFPA 286 “corner room” fire test. In March 2024, a five-minute R&D fire test at over 2,000°F showed NEXBOARD remained intact with just 86°F backside heat and in an independent, non-certification NFPA 286 test in June 2024, the board withstood over 11 minutes.

“These impressive results move us one step closer to the certification phase for NEXBOARD,” stated Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant. “Our team’s use of nanotechnology enhances the fire resistance properties of our composite board, improving barrier effects and reducing heat transfer.”

With Xeriant’s sights on the $1.8 trillion green building materials market (projected by 2030 - as per the World Economic Forum, June 2024), the Company will be accelerating NEXBOARD’s path to commercialization. The latest test data demonstrates the panel’s durability under the most extreme temperatures. The Company is now preparing pilot production runs for certification, while continuing collaboration with leading building materials companies and homebuilders, which will lead to finalizing a number of potentially significant sales contracts.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand, and includes NEXBOARD™, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction.

