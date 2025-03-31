Submit Release
News Search

There were 674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,903 in the last 365 days.

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
24-Mar-25 96,325 €672.88 €64,815,185
25-Mar-25 96,012 €675.07 €64,815,090
26-Mar-25 97,384 €665.56 €64,814,973
27-Mar-25 99,944 €648.51 €64,814,743
28-Mar-25 102,421 €632.83 €64,814,999

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938
  Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714
  Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771


 


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more