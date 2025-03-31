East Mountain Road Killington Update

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

East Mountain Road in Killington is now open to one lane of traffic from Route 4 but remains closed in the Trail Creek area.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.












