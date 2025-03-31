L3Harris’ Commercial Aviation Solutions (CAS) Business, now known as Acron Aviation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, L3Harris Commercial Aviation Solutions (CAS) will be known as Acron Aviation to reflect its new brand following the acquisition of the business by TJC LP. The new name is adapted from the Greek word άkron which means peak, or highest point and aptly symbolizes the ambition and mission the company has for the future.

Located in the UK, US, Thailand and India, Acron Aviation continues the mission that embodies its enterprising spirit: innovate to create safer skies. Drawing on its rich heritage, Acron Aviation aims to establish itself as an unconventional, top tier, partner of choice for our customers in avionics, airline training solutions, and flight data intelligence. With its integrated portfolio of products, services, and aftermarket solutions the company supports the entire life cycle of a platform, offering flexible solutions to meet diverse customer needs.

Avionics: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) certified products that enhance safety and situational awareness.

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) certified products that enhance safety and situational awareness. Training Systems: a portfolio of pilot simulation devices and training solutions that delivers the development and supply of flight crew to support the future growth plans of our airline customers.

a portfolio of pilot simulation devices and training solutions that delivers the development and supply of flight crew to support the future growth plans of our airline customers. Training Services: a global training center and academy footprint offering specialized training partnerships to airlines and future pilots who aspire to achieve world class professional pilot standards in state-of-the-art facilities.

a global training center and academy footprint offering specialized training partnerships to airlines and future pilots who aspire to achieve world class professional pilot standards in state-of-the-art facilities. Flight Data Intelligence: empowering safer, more efficient flight operations through end-to-end data services that unlock real business intelligence.

As Acron Aviation, the company is ideally positioned to serve its fixed-wing and rotary customers in the commercial, business jet, military and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) markets and proactively offer data-led solutions to top-tier and forward-thinking aviation customers who recognise our value.

Alan Crawford, Chief Executive Officer, Acron Aviation says: “Since our inception, we’ve been at the forefront of aviation excellence, from pioneering the first flight simulator in the 1920s to delivering top-tier avionics technology. As we embark on this new exciting chapter, our identity will be founded on a culture of continuous innovation and guided by our core values of putting our customers first, moving fast, owning our actions, and speaking candidly - to power our mission of better, safer flight for operators and their customers.”

Effective today, L3Harris CAS will become Acron Aviation bringing together a team of forward-thinking aviation colleagues and experts committed to future growth with all websites, premises, and products adopting the Acron Aviation brand.

To embrace the future of flight and find out more about Acron Aviation's services and expertise, click here [acronaviation.com].

NOTES TO EDITORS

For high-res imagery and logos click here [https://we.tl/t-Soxsvz7bPj].

ABOUT ACRON AVIATION

Acron Aviation is strategically aligned to deliver world-leading commercial aviation solutions designed to serve aircraft operators and airframe manufacturers across the globe. Our expertise extends to multiple facets of commercial aviation from OEM certified avionics to state-of-the-art simulation devices, best-in-class pilot training and market-leading flight data analytics. With a global footprint, we are uniquely positioned to deliver comprehensive, cutting-edge solutions that enhance our customers operations and further our mission of innovating to create safer skies. For more information visit acronaviation.com

ABOUT TJC

TJC LP, formerly known as The Jordan Company, has worked for more than 40 years with CEOs, founders and entrepreneurs across a range of industries including Consumer & Healthcare, Diversified Industrials, Industrial Technology, Logistics & Supply Chain and Technology & Infrastructure. With $32.1 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2024, TJC is managed by a senior leadership team that has invested together for over 23 years on over 85 investments. TJC has offices in New York, Chicago, Miami and Stamford. For more information, please visit www.tjclp.com.

ABOUT L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our nearly 50,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security.

Media Contacts :

Simon Ayling Julianna Permitin Acron Aviation The Think Tank simon.ayling@acronaviation.com juliannap@thinktank.org.uk +44 (0)7741 626708 +44 (0)20 8163 2114

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8aa70dee-a4db-4c7d-bf30-f38d9934d6e2

Acron Aviation Today, L3Harris Commercial Aviation Solutions (CAS) will be known as Acron Aviation to reflect its new brand following the acquisition of the business by TJC LP.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.