Aclarion Provides Update on Strength of Company Positioning Following Q1 Strategic Initiatives

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, today provided a corporate update on its strengthened positioning following the successful execution of strategic initiatives in Q1 2025.

“Aclarion significantly improved its financial and Nasdaq compliance positioning throughout Q1 such that we are now very well positioned to execute on our strategic plan of driving Nociscan to standard of care,” said Jeff Thramann, MD, Executive Chairman of Aclarion. “The team is rapidly enrolling sites for the CLARITY trial, and we look forward to demonstrating that the use of Nociscan data improves surgical decision making and outcomes. We believe this will be a game changing catalyst for Aclarion and for how chronic low back pain is evaluated and treated.”

Key Financial and Strategic Highlights:

Over $20 million raised in Q1 with nearly $15 million in cash on hand

Clean cap table, Zero debt, No preferred outstanding, No near-term warrant overhang.

Fully Nasdaq compliant, meeting both bid price and shareholder equity requirements

Clarity trial for Nociscan fully funded

Secured additional payer approvals in England

Expanded physician referral and commercial support for Nociscan in U.S.

“The Company is accelerating across all areas of execution,” said Brent Ness, CEO of Aclarion. “In addition to strong momentum enrolling CLARITY sites, we’ve made meaningful commercial progress. We’re also driving adoption in London, where we recently secured payer approvals and have built deep support among referring physicians and radiologists. Beyond London, we’re actively pursuing new commercial agreements with imaging providers and MRI manufacturers to expand access to Nociscan. Clinical evidence generation remains a key pillar of our strategy, and 2025 will see several high-quality studies and publications reinforcing our leadership in the category. With our financing and compliance initiatives now behind us, the team is energized and focused on value creation.”

Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a global healthcare problem with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain. Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain and demonstrates a 97% surgical success rate when all Nociscan-identified pain positive discs are treated.

To find a Nociscan center, view our site map here.

For more information on Nociscan, please email: info@aclarion.com

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

