LM Funding America, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

- Fourth quarter and full-year 2024 total revenue of $2.0 million and $11.0 million, respectively.
- Fourth quarter and full-year 2024 CORE EBITDA of $3.3 million and $3.9 million, respectively.
- Held 165.8 Bitcoin on February 28, 2025 valued at approximately $14.4 million, as of March 26, 2025

TAMPA, Fla., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”), a Bitcoin mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today reported financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Q4’24 Financial Highlights
All variances are compared with prior year unless stated otherwise:

  • Mined 21.7 Bitcoin at an average price of approximately $83,000, generating total revenue of approximately $2.0 million. The year-over-year decrease in revenue primarily reflects the effects of the April 2024 Bitcoin Halving event and the transition of miners from storage into the new Oklahoma mining site.
  • Net income attributable to LM Funding shareholders was approximately $2.0 million compared with a net loss of approximately $1.6 million. The improvement in the net income was primarily driven by the new ASU Bitcoin standards that require mark-to-market valuation adjustment for our Bitcoin holdings.
  • Core EBITDA was approximately $3.3 million compared with $0.3 million1. The improvements in Core EBITDA were primarily due to gains on the fair value of Bitcoin in addition to lower digital mining costs and reduced compensation.
  • At year end, cash was approximately $3.4 million. Digital assets were $14.0 million based on 150.2 Bitcoin held at a price of approximately $93,000 as of December 31, 2024.
  • Net book value of equity was approximately $35.3 million as of December 31, 2024 or $7.21 per share2.
  • As of February 28, 2025, held 165.8 Bitcoin valued at approximately $14.4 million as of March 26, 2025 (based on Bitcoin price of approximately $87,000) or Bitcoin per share of $2.813.

________________________
1 Core EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and a reconciliation of Core EBITDA to net income can be found below.
2,3 Based on shares outstanding of 5,133,412 as of December 31, 2024.


Q4’24 Operational Highlights

  • 15 MW site acquisition: The Company further executed its transition from an infrastructure-light strategy, mining at hosted facilities, to a fully vertically integrated strategy with low-cost electricity underpinning its operations. In addition to the low-cost energy, the strategy allows controlled uptime, which LM Funding believes will lead to more efficient mining and higher margins.
  • Mining fleet upgrade: In Q1 2025, the Company partnered with Luxor Technology Corporation to install their proprietary LuxOS firmware on its existing fleet, which could potentially boost the Company’s mining efficiency by 10-15%. This upgrade allows LM Funding to mine Bitcoin at a higher profitability without any additional capex investment.

CEO Commentary

Bruce Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding, commented, “Using the halving as our pivot point of opportunity, we transitioned from an infrastructure-light hosted mining strategy  to a vertically integrated model—one where we manage the infrastructure ourselves, ensuring better margins and mitigating risks associated with third-party hosting arrangements.  With our Oklahoma facility, we secured low-cost power for our miners and now we own and totally control our mining infrastructure and costs. This vertical integration significantly reduces our fleet-wide energy costs and improves our operations for enhanced uptime and mining efficiency. Looking forward, our strong balance sheet and lean operations position us to grow our mining revenue by seeking to acquire new mining sites with similar size, prices, and terms.”

CFO Commentary

Richard Russell, CFO of LM Funding, stated, "Throughout our expansion last year, we remained disciplined in our spending. By actively maintaining a low-cost structure - from power sourcing and infrastructure investments to staffing and equipment - we were able to successfully navigate a challenging year for the industry and our first Bitcoin Halving event, which occurred in April 2024. This strategic cost control enabled us to achieve profitability in 2024 on a Core EBITDA basis, as well as grow our Bitcoin treasury, which is a significant piece of our long-term strategy. By retaining a portion of our Bitcoin mined, we not only capture potential upside for shareholders but also deepen our alignment with the broader Bitcoin industry."

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights
All variances are compared with prior year unless stated otherwise:

  • Mined 170.6 Bitcoin at an average price of approximately $61,000, generating total revenue of approximately $11.0 million. The year-over-year decrease in revenue primarily reflects the effects of the April 2024 Bitcoin halving event.
  • Net loss attributable to LM Funding shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2024, was approximately $7.3 million compared with a net loss of approximately $15.9 million in 2023.
  • Core EBITDA income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $3.9 million, compared with a Core EBITDA loss of $0.2 million in 2023. The improvements in Core EBITDA were primarily due to gains on the fair value of Bitcoin in addition to lower digital mining costs and reduced compensation.

Investor Conference Call

LM Funding will host a conference call today, March 31, 2025, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, as well as the Company’s corporate progress and other developments. A copy of this earnings release and investor presentation are available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://www.lmfunding.com/investors.  

Conference Call Details

  • Date: March 31, 2025 
  • Time: 8:00 AM EST 
  • Participant Call Links: 
    • Live Webcast: Link 
    • Participant Call Registration: Link 

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), operates as a Bitcoin mining and specialty finance company. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. For more information, please visit https://www.lmfunding.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks of operating in the cryptocurrency mining business, our limited operating history in the cryptocurrency mining business and our ability to grow that business, the capacity of our Bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, our ability to identify and acquire additional mining sites, the ability to finance our site acquisitions and cryptocurrency mining operations, our ability to acquire new accounts in our specialty finance business at appropriate prices, changes in governmental regulations that affect our ability to collected sufficient amounts on defaulted consumer receivables, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, and negative press regarding the debt collection industry. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Orange Group
Yujia Zhai
lmfundingIR@orangegroupadvisors.com

 

         
LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
         
    December 31,   December 31,
      2024       2023  
         
Assets        
Cash   $ 3,378,152     $ 2,401,831  
Digital assets - current (Note 4)     9,021,927       3,416,256  
Finance receivables     21,051       19,221  
Marketable securities (Note 7)     27,050       17,860  
Receivable from sale of Symbiont assets (Note 7)     200,000       200,000  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     827,237       4,067,212  
Income tax receivable     31,187       31,187  
Current assets     13,506,604       10,153,567  
         
Fixed assets, net (Note 5)     18,376,948       24,519,610  
Intangible assets, net (Note 5)     5,478,958       -  
Deposits on mining equipment (Note 6)     467,172       20,837  
Notes receivable from Seastar Medical Holding Corporation (Note 7)     -       1,440,498  
Long-term investments - equity securities (Note 7)     4,255       156,992  
Investment in Seastar Medical Holding Corporation (Note 7)     200,790       1,145,486  
Digital assets - long-term (Note 4)     5,000,000       -  
Operating lease - right of use assets (Note 9)     938,641       189,009  
Other assets     73,857       86,798  
Long-term assets     30,540,621       27,559,230  
Total assets   $ 44,047,225     $ 37,712,797  
         
Liabilities and stockholders' equity        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     989,563       2,064,909  
Note payable - short-term (Note 8)     386,312       567,586  
Due to related parties (Note 11)     15,944       22,845  
Current portion of lease liability (Note 9)     170,967       110,384  
Total current liabilities     1,562,786       2,765,724  
         
Note payable - long-term (Note 8)     6,365,345       -  
Lease liability - net of current portion (Note 9)     776,535       85,775  
Long-term liabilities     7,141,880       85,775  
Total liabilities     8,704,666       2,851,499  
         
Stockholders' equity (Note 12)        
Preferred stock, par value $.001; 150,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023     -       -  
Common stock, par value $.001; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 5,133,412 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2,492,964 as of December 31, 2023     4,602       2,493  
Additional paid-in capital     102,685,470       95,145,376  
Accumulated deficit     (65,662,731 )     (58,961,461 )
Total LM Funding America stockholders' equity     37,027,341       36,186,408  
Non-controlling interest     (1,684,782 )     (1,325,110 )
Total stockholders' equity     35,342,559       34,861,298  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 44,047,225     $ 37,712,797  
         

  

LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenues:                
Digital mining revenues   $ 1,814,169     $ 3,946,485     $ 10,432,605     $ 12,289,131  
Specialty finance revenue     140,377       75,901       443,599       550,445  
Rental revenue     30,678       33,028       123,444       144,514  
Total revenues     1,985,224       4,055,414       10,999,648       12,984,090  
Operating costs and expenses:                
Digital mining cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below)     1,248,083       2,668,770       6,990,856       9,406,940  
Staff costs and payroll     907,883       1,121,796       4,556,781       5,858,736  
Depreciation and amortization     658,757       1,495,614       7,774,161       4,983,480  
Gain on fair value of Bitcoin, net     (4,254,031 )     (383,497 )     (7,350,805 )     -  
Impairment loss on mining equipment     191,317       261,191       1,379,375       -  
Impairment loss on mined digital assets     -       280,278       -       965,967  
Realized gain on sale of mined digital assets     -       (999,717 )     -       (2,070,508 )
Professional fees     434,251       634,535       2,057,165       1,863,038  
Selling, general and administrative     234,366       168,632       817,041       851,806  
Real estate management and disposal     70,483       19,105       159,913       146,716  
Collection costs     4,647       12,342       41,043       29,875  
Settlement costs with associations     -       -       -       10,000  
Loss on disposal of assets     81,594       9,389       136,100       9,389  
Other operating costs     232,168       542,105       899,569       999,959  
Total operating costs and expenses     (190,482 )     5,830,543       17,461,199       23,055,398  
Operating income (loss)     2,175,706       (1,775,129 )     (6,461,551 )     (10,071,308 )
Unrealized gain on marketable securities     8,206       7,134       9,190       13,570  
Impairment loss on prepaid machine deposits     -       -       (12,941 )     (36,691 )
Impairment loss on prepaid hosting deposits     -       (184,236 )     -       (184,236 )
Unrealized loss on investment and equity securities     (244,809 )     546,563       (1,097,433 )     (9,771,050 )
Impairment loss on Symbiont assets     -       -       -       (750,678 )
Gain on fair value of purchased Bitcoin, net     (18,729 )     -       39,197       -  
Credit loss on Seastar note receivable     -       22,344       -       -  
Realized gain on securities     -       2,632       -       4,420  
Realized gain on sale of purchased digital assets     -       -       -       1,917  
Gain on adjustment of note receivable allowance     -       -       -       1,052,542  
Other income - coupon sales     -       -       4,490       639,472  
Other income - financing revenue     -       -       -       37,660  
Interest expense     (211,946 )     -       (443,700 )     -  
Interest income     182,620       38,705       307,316       249,586  
Income (loss) before income taxes     1,891,048       (1,341,987 )     (7,655,432 )     (18,814,796 )
Income tax expense     -       (60,571 )     -       (60,571 )
Net income (loss)   $ 1,891,048     $ (1,402,558 )   $ (7,655,432 )   $ (18,875,367 )
Less: loss attributable to non-controlling interest     74,760       (189,208 )     340,056       2,931,113  
Net income (loss) attributable to LM Funding America Inc.   $ 1,965,808     $ (1,591,766 )   $ (7,315,376 )   $ (15,944,254 )
Less: deemed dividends (Note 12)     (5,090,619 )     -       (6,794,924 )     -  
Net loss attributable to common shareholders   $ (3,124,811 )   $ (1,591,766 )   $ (14,110,300 )   $ (15,944,254 )
                 
Basic loss per common share (Note 1)   $ (0.86 )   $ (0.67 )   $ (5.02 )   $ (6.98 )
Diluted loss per common share (Note 1)   $ (0.86 )   $ (0.67 )   $ (5.02 )   $ (6.98 )
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding                
Basic     3,650,624       2,362,964       2,808,064       2,283,836  
Diluted     3,650,624       2,362,964       2,808,064       2,283,836  
                 

  

LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
 
    Years Ended December 31,
      2024       2023  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:        
Net loss   $ (7,655,432 )   $ (18,875,367 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities        
Depreciation and amortization     7,774,161       4,983,480  
Noncash lease expense     109,842       98,536  
Amortization of debt issue costs     35,435       -  
Stock compensation     76,322       1,095,705  
Stock option expense     443,220       1,843,731  
Professional fees paid in common shares     100,001       -  
Accrued investment income     (197,104 )     (159,692 )
Digital assets other income     (4,490 )     -  
Gain on fair value of Bitcoin, net     (7,390,002 )     -  
Impairment loss on mining machines     1,379,375       -  
Impairment loss on digital assets     -       965,967  
Impairment loss on mining machine deposits     12,941       36,691  
Impairment loss on hosting deposits     -       184,236  
Impairment loss on Symbiont assets     -       750,678  
Unrealized gain on marketable securities     (9,190 )     (13,570 )
Realized gain on securities     -       (4,420 )
Unrealized loss on investment and equity securities     1,097,433       9,771,050  
Loss on disposal of fixed assets     136,100       9,389  
Allowance for loss on debt security     -       -  
Proceeds from securities     -       744,036  
Realized gain on sale of digital assets     -       (2,072,425 )
Reversal of allowance loss on debt security     -       (1,052,542 )
Investments in marketable securities     -       (739,616 )
Change in operating assets and liabilities:        
Prepaid expenses and other assets     3,781,133       189,407  
Hosting deposits     (12,941 )     (36,691 )
Repayments to related party     (6,901 )     (52,643 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     (1,075,346 )     177,478  
Mining of digital assets     (10,432,605 )     (12,289,131 )
Proceeds from sale of digital assets           10,874,701  
Lease liability payments     (108,131 )     (95,948 )
Income tax receivable           262,279  
Net cash used in operating activities     (11,946,179 )     (3,404,681 )
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Net collections of finance receivables - original product     1,059       (6,428 )
Net collections of finance receivables - special product     (2,889 )     14,009  
Capital expenditures     (1,732,472 )     (1,625,284 )
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets     78,806       -  
Acquisition of Tech Infrastructure JV I LLC assets     (3,642,870 )     -  
Investment in note receivable     (3,587,195 )     (125,000 )
Collection of note receivable     -       2,651,943  
Collection of note receivable - related party     1,449,066       -  
Investment in digital assets     (485,500 )     (35,157 )
Proceeds from sale of digital assets     8,309,104       27,815  
Proceeds from the sale of tether     11,928       -  
Symbiont asset acquisition     -       1,800,000  
Financing activities for Symbiont asset acquisition     -       (402,361 )
Distribution to members     (19,616 )     -  
Net cash provided by investing activities     379,421       2,299,537  
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Proceeds from borrowings     6,329,910       -  
Insurance financing repayments     (709,491 )     (624,481 )
Exercise of warrants     4,748,971      
Exercise of options     25,000       -  
Proceeds from equity offering     2,148,689       -  
Issue costs for the issuance of common stock           (106,550 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     12,543,079       (731,031 )
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH   $ 976,321     $ (1,836,175 )
CASH - BEGINNING OF PERIOD     2,401,831       4,238,006  
CASH - END OF PERIOD   $ 3,378,152     $ 2,401,831  
         

 

NON-GAAP CORE EBITDA RECONCILIATION

Our reported results are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). We also disclose Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Core Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("Core EBITDA") which adjusts for unrealized loss on investment and equity securities, impairment loss on mined digital assets, impairment of long-lived assets, impairment of prepaid hosting deposits, contract termination costs and stock compensation expense and option expense, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of Bitcoin miners.

The following tables reconcile net loss, which we believe is the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Core EBITDA:

                 
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
                 
Net loss   $ 1,891,048     $ (1,402,558 )   $ (7,655,432 )   $ (18,875,367 )
Income tax expense     -       60,571       -       60,571  
Interest expense     211,946       -       443,700       -  
Depreciation and amortization     658,757       1,495,614       7,774,161       4,983,480  
Income (loss) before interest, taxes & depreciation   $ 2,761,751     $ 153,627     $ 562,429     $ (13,831,316 )
Unrealized loss on investment and equity securities     244,809       (546,563 )     1,097,433       9,771,050  
Gain on adjustment of note receivable allowance     -       -       -       (1,052,542 )
Impairment loss on mined digital assets     -       143,317       -       965,967  
Impairment loss on prepaid machine deposits     12,941       -       12,941       36,691  
Impairment loss on prepaid hosting deposits     -       184,236       -       184,236  
Costs associated with At-the-Market Equity program     -       -       119,050       -  
Contract termination costs     -       -       250,001       -  
Impairment loss on Symbiont assets     -       -       -       750,678  
Impairment loss on mining equipment     191,317       -       1,379,375       -  
Stock compensation and option expense     110,805       410,584       519,542       2,939,436  
Core income (loss) before interest, taxes & depreciation   $ 3,321,623     $ 345,201     $ 3,940,771     $ (235,800 )
                 




Primary Logo

