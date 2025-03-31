BioStem Announces Notice of Allowance for Two U.S. Patent Applications

Company continues to innovate and strengthen its patent portfolio with 43 issued patents and 26 pending for its advanced wound care technology

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading MedTech company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of placental-derived products for advanced wound care, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for two of BioStem’s patent applications.

Jason Matuszewski, Chief Executive Officer of BioStem, stated: “BioStem is actively expanding its patent portfolio to accelerate product innovation and to drive development of new products that continue to elevate the standards of wound care. These newly granted patents will play a pivotal role in the development of next-generation products, further solidifying our position as a leader in the industry. BioStem’s robust intellectual property portfolio spans the wound care landscape, providing strong protection as we continue to introduce breakthrough solutions to the market and consider other regulatory pathways to strengthen our product positioning."

The USPTO has issued a Notice of Allowance for the following applications:

No. 18/593,225: MICRONIZED COMPOSITIONS FOR WOUND HEALING PREPARED FROM INTACT HUMAN AMNION-CHORION TISSUE HAVING AN INTACT INTERMEDIATE SPONGY LAYER POSITIONED THERE BETWEEN

The patent is directed to novel and inventive micronized human placental compositions for wound care. The unique method of preparing BioStem’s compositions results in optimal retention of the structural and molecular profile of the amnion and chorion tissue. These compositions can be used to develop products for wound packing, treatment of wounds having irregular surfaces/boundaries, weeping wounds, and dental/ oral wounds. These micronized compositions could even be integrated into a therapeutic bandage to support healing of a topical wound.

No. 18/290,914: STERILE HUMAN PLACENTAL ALLOGRAFTS AND METHODS OF MAKING THEREOF

The patent is directed to novel and inventive human placental allograft compositions manufactured with the BioRetain® process. The unique method of preparing these allograft compositions results in optimal retention of the structural and molecular profile of the amnion and chorion tissue thereby facilitating and supporting wound treatment when compared with conventional human placental allografts for the treatment of, for example, diabetic foot ulcers, dental wounds, and/or other topical wounds.

Mr. Matuszewski added: “The added protection for our proprietary BioREtain processing method bolsters the differentiation of this technology in the marketplace. We also intend to demonstrate the benefits of those differences to patients with ongoing benchtop and clinical studies.”

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM):

BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain® processing method. BioREtain® has been developed by applying the latest research in advanced wound care, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2 ™, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, and VENDAJE OPTIC®. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company’s FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for statements of historical fact, this release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

