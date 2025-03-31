OPEN Health Appoints Matt D’Auria as Chief Executive Officer to Drive Innovation and Growth

London, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 31, 2025, London, UK – OPEN Health Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt D’Auria as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Based in the US, Matt brings more than 25 years of experience in medical affairs and scientific commercialization to his new role, where he will focus on refining and deploying an innovation and growth strategy.

Before joining OPEN Health, he served as CEO of the Healthcare Consultancy Group (HCG), a medical communications business within Omnicom. During his tenure, he led enterprise client partnerships, expanded global teams, and developed market access strategies that helped drive consistent growth. Matt has also held agency leadership roles at Envision Communications and Syneos Health, and he cites a diverse set of oncology marketing and sales roles at AstraZeneca for shaping his approach to scientific commercialization.

"I am truly honored to lead OPEN Health at this time,” said Matt. “We have an incredible team, a strong foundation, and an unwavering commitment to providing services that play an important role in the translation of scientific complexity into clinical meaning, bringing medicine closer to patients in need."

“Matt’s global experience, commitment to scientific excellence, and innovation mindset align perfectly with OPEN Health’s core values and growth strategy,” said Dave King, Chairman of OPEN Health’s Board of Directors. “We are confident that he will lead us to even greater heights, and we are excited for the future under his leadership.”

Matt succeeds Vivid Sehgal, Interim CEO, who will continue his journey with OPEN Health by joining the company’s board as a Non-Executive Director.

About OPEN Health

OPEN Health unites deep scientific knowledge with wide-ranging specialist expertise to unlock possibilities that improve health outcomes and patient well-being. Working in partnership with our clients, we embrace our different perspectives and strengths to deliver fresh thinking and solutions that make a difference. OPEN Health is a flexible global organization that solves complex healthcare challenges across consulting, HEOR and market access, scientific communications, patient engagement, and creative omnichannel communications. To learn more, visit www.openhealthgroup.com

