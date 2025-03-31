SBC Medical Accelerates Multi-Brand Strategy with ‘SBC NEO Skin Clinic’ Expansion





TOKYO, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shonan Beauty Clinic, supported by SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) ("SBC Medical," or the "Company") in management services, today announced the expansion of its multi-brand strategy as part of its long-term growth plan. As part of this initiative, Shonan Beauty Clinic, an SBC-affiliated entity, will open "SBC NEO Skin Clinic Ebisu" on April 2, 2025 (tentative).

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Shonan Beauty Clinic operates Japan’s largest aesthetic medical network, setting industry benchmarks through its high-cost performance and advanced medical expertise. In line with its vision to make cutting-edge aesthetic treatments more accessible and affordable, the Company has launched a new clinic brand, "SBC NEO Skin Clinic." This brand is dedicated to non-invasive aesthetic dermatology, leveraging state-of-the-art laser devices and dermatological treatments highly regarded in South Korea and Western markets. By adopting a customized treatment approach, "SBC NEO Skin Clinic" aims to expand the advanced skincare market and offer tailored solutions to diverse customer needs, strengthening SBC’s market position and diversifying its revenue base.

Expansion of Market Opportunities through New Business Development

As the aesthetic medical market continues to mature, SBC Medical is actively advancing a multi-branding strategy to address increasingly segmented consumer needs. "SBC NEO Skin Clinic" represents a strategic shift from conventional surgical aesthetic procedures to non-invasive dermatological treatments, unlocking new growth opportunities within SBC’s business model. The brand is also positioned to capture demand from consumers who previously sought aesthetic treatments abroad, particularly in South Korea, by providing comparable advanced skincare solutions domestically. By combining short-term effectiveness with long-term maintenance solutions, the new brand aims to attract a broader customer base. Furthermore, SBC Medical will enhance its competitive advantage by swiftly integrating the latest technological advancements, ensuring its business model remains adaptable to evolving market needs.

Strengthening Business Foundations for Sustainable Growth

Following its Nasdaq listing in September 2024, SBC Medical is accelerating its efforts to expand its global presence through new brand development and diversified business portfolios. Through this initiative, the Company remains committed to fulfilling its corporate purpose: "Enhancing people's well-being through medical innovation." SBC Medical will continue to pursue sustainable business growth while enhancing shareholder value and strengthening its position as a leader in the global aesthetic medical industry.

About SBC Medical

SBC Medical, headquartered in Irvine, California and Tokyo, Japan, owns and provides management services and products to cosmetic treatment centers. The Company is primarily focused on providing comprehensive management services to franchisee clinics, including but not limited to advertising and marketing needs across various platforms (such as social media networks), staff management (such as recruitment and training), booking reservations for franchisee clinic customers, assistance with franchisee employee housing rentals and facility rentals, construction and design of franchisee clinics, medical equipment and medical consumables procurement (resale), the provision of cosmetic products to franchisee clinics for resale to clinic customers, licensure of the use of patent-pending and non-patented medical technologies, trademark and brand use, IT software solutions (including but not limited to remote medical consultations), management of the franchisee clinic’s customer rewards program (customer loyalty point program), and payment tools for the franchisee clinics.

For more information, visit https://sbc-holdings.com/

SBC NEO Skin Clinic：https://www.sbc-neoskinclinic.jp/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events and performance, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, the Company’s product launch plans and strategies; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” “targets” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; such factors include, among other things, changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and those listed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

Hikaru Fukui / Head of Investor Relations

e-mail: ir@sbc-holdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7686745c-4d27-44d4-ab4e-2f5d6c399aa7

SBC NEO Skin Clinic SBC NEO Skin Clinic Ebisu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.