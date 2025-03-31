Submit Release
Cornish Metals Announces Joint Broker Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (AIM/TSX-V: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned and permitted South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, United Kingdom, announces that with effect from today’s date SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP and H&P Advisory Limited will act as joint brokers to the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Don Turvey”
Don Turvey

Engage with us directly at our investor hub. Sign up at: https://investors.cornishmetals.com/link/7eX9Er

For additional information please contact:

Cornish Metals

 Fawzi Hanano
Irene Dorsman		 investors@cornishmetals.com
info@cornishmetals.com
    Tel: +1 (604) 200 6664
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
(Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)        		 Richard Morrison
Charlie Bouverat
Grant Barker		 Tel: +44 203 470 0470
     
Hannam & Partners
(Joint Broker)        		 Matthew Hasson
Andrew Chubb
Jay Ashfield		 cornish@hannam.partners
Tel: +44 207 907 8500
     
BlytheRay
(Financial PR)		 Tim Blythe
Megan Ray		 cornishmetals@blytheray.com
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
     

