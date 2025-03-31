Cornish Metals Announces Joint Broker Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (AIM/TSX-V: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned and permitted South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, United Kingdom, announces that with effect from today’s date SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP and H&P Advisory Limited will act as joint brokers to the Company.

