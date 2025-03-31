SumUp And FreedomPay Partner To Strengthen Offering To Retail And Hospitality Merchants Worldwide

London, United Kingdom, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global fintech SumUp has partnered with FreedomPay, a global leader in Next Level Commerce™ technologies, to further strengthen their offering for retail and hospitality merchants worldwide.

The partnership will deliver a robust payment system with offline capability - a major bonus for merchants operating remotely - as well as hardware flexibility and enterprise level infrastructural functionality, for even the smallest commercial operations.

Through this partnership, SumUp and FreedomPay are enabling businesses of all sizes by offering a comprehensive solution that meets diverse customer needs. By partnering with FreedomPay, the world’s largest independent payment gateway, SumUp can continue to deliver industry-leading solutions it’s known for to merchants globally, empowering them to focus on growth and success.

SumUp’s Joey Oliver, Commercial Lead: “At SumUp, we are dedicated to empowering merchants with payment solutions that are as straightforward as they are secure. With FreedomPay as our partner, we’re advancing our commitment to making top-tier payment technology accessible and effective for every business.”

Merchants and consumers will benefit through the partnership prioritising:

Scalability and Consistency : By combining SumUp’s platform with FreedomPay’s payment technology, merchants can rely on a single provider for all payment needs, delivering consistent, high-quality service regardless of location or scale.

: By combining SumUp’s platform with FreedomPay’s payment technology, merchants can rely on a single provider for all payment needs, delivering consistent, high-quality service regardless of location or scale. Simplicity and Transparency : SumUp and FreedomPay’s solutions prioritise ease of use and affordability, with transparent pricing and no hidden fees, removing barriers that typically complicate payment processing.

: SumUp and FreedomPay’s solutions prioritise ease of use and affordability, with transparent pricing and no hidden fees, removing barriers that typically complicate payment processing. Security and Trust: SumUp’s ecosystem, paired with FreedomPay’s robust security framework, ensure the highest industry standards in data protection, safeguarding every transaction.

FreedomPay’s Kevin Carson, SVP Global Business Development: “By working with SumUp, we are now enabling a system that provides best-in-class payments, data, and security functionality to some of the leading brands across the globe. We’re creating a powerful ecosystem that will not only empower merchants with industry leading commerce technology, but also provide a seamless and personalised customer experience.”

The SumUp platform empowers merchants and enterprises globally by integrating payments, financial services, and business management solutions into a seamless ecosystem. With a focus on simplicity and accessibility, SumUp's technology offers unmatched versatility for businesses across regions, industries, and transaction environments. Designed to scale with evolving market demands, SumUp provides a unified platform that streamlines operations, from secure payment processing to business insights and customer engagement tools. As companies worldwide seek comprehensive, omni-channel solutions, SumUp delivers a robust, all-in-one platform tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses.

The FreedomPay Commerce Platform supports merchants and enterprises worldwide, merging security, identity, payments, loyalty and advertising with proprietary data-driven solutions. Its fully integrated, patented technology offers unparalleled flexibility and options for enterprises operating across borders, industries and point-of-sale and merchant service providers. As corporations begin to consolidate commerce delivery across the globe, a single, unified platform is required to deliver a true omni-channel solution.

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge and enables merchants to unleash the power of pay. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay’s technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce.

The company maintains a world-class security environment and was one of the first payment solution providers in North America to be validated by the PCI Security Standards Council. FreedomPay’s robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. Learn more at www.freedompay.com

About SumUp

SumUp is a leading global financial technology company driven by the purpose of leveling the playing field for businesses of all sizes, with the vision of a world where everyone can build a thriving business. Founded in 2012, SumUp is the financial partner for more than 4 million small merchants in 36 markets worldwide, helping them start, run and grow their business. Through its SuperApp, SumUp can provide merchants with a free business account and card, an online store, and an invoicing solution – as well as in-person and remote payment acceptance seamlessly integrated with SumUp’s card terminals and point-of-sale registers. SumUp is committed to leveraging its success to make the world a better place, donating 1% of its Solo revenue to support environmental causes and advocating for educational and entrepreneurial projects around the world. In 2023 SumUp was recognised as a Top Global Employer for inclusion by the Stonewall Workplace Equality Index. For more information, please visit sumup.co.uk

