Nokia modernizes Vodafone Idea’s optical network to enhance 4G services and support 5G rollout

Optical transport upgrade will insulate network against 4G data growth and accelerate commercial 5G rollout in India.

Incorporates energy-efficient solutions and processes to minimize VIL’s carbon footprint.

31 March 2025

New Delhi, India – Nokia today announced that it will upgrade and expand Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) optical transport network across key metro and circle locations in India. The upgrade, which utilizes Nokia’s leading optical switching technology, will increase its capacity, supporting 4G data growth. In addition, Nokia’s equipment will modernize the network, providing flexibility and efficiency, and boost VIL’s 5G rollout.

Among the comprehensive optical suite of products deployed to enable this network overhaul include Nokia’s 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) platform, and its CDC-F 2.0 wavelength switching technologies. In addition, Nokia will also deploy its market-leading photonic service engine (PSE-Vs) super-coherent optics, industry-leading Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) and optical transport network (OTN) to ensure VIL’s customers continue to experience great connectivity even during peak usage times.

Nokia’s future-ready solution will also enable VIL to efficiently scale its network from C-band to C+L band as required, avoiding the need for any forklift changes in platform or architecture. This deployment will lead to reduced VIL’s operational costs. Additionally, the project prioritizes sustainability, incorporating energy-efficient solutions and automation-enabled deployment processes to minimize the carbon footprint.

“Nokia's innovative optical solutions align perfectly with our goal to enhance customer experience and ensure robust network readiness for future demands. With Nokia’s advanced optical network solutions, we are excited to build an agile, high-capacity and future-ready network that will support India’s digital transformation and drive innovation across sectors,” said Jagbir Singh, CTO at Vodafone Idea Limited.

“We are proud to be selected by Vodafone Idea (VIL) to modernize their optical transport network. We have been a long-standing partner for them in India, built on our trusted performance in network infrastructure. Our cutting-edge 1830 PSS technology will ensure their readiness to deliver multi-terabit data growth and support upcoming quantum-safe services for their enterprise customers. This significant milestone with VIL, further cements Nokia’s leadership in India’s optical transport market and commitment to enabling next-generation connectivity in India,” said Sang Xulei, Vice President and Head of Network Infrastructure at Nokia Asia Pacific.

