Aircraft Lavatory System Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 574 Million in 2034, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft lavatory system market is projected to witness a growth rate of 3.7% annually from 2024 to 2034, with an anticipated size of US$ 574 million by 2034, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aircraft lavatory system market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2034 (million US$) 574 Growth (CAGR) 3.7% during 2024-2034 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Aircraft Lavatory System Market:

The global aircraft lavatory system market is segmented based on aircraft type, lavatory type, sales channel type, end-user type, and region.

Based on aircraft type - The market is bifurcated into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional aircraft, and business jets. Narrow-body aircraft continue to be the largest demand generators for lavatory systems. This demand is expected to increase due to a rapid recovery in short-haul flights, upcoming narrow-body aircraft models, and a growing need for narrow-body aircraft worldwide. Wide-body aircraft, the second largest segment, experienced a significant downturn during the pandemic, with a slow recovery thereafter. The grounding of the B787 and delays in the B777x program further hampered recovery. However, the increased focus by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on ramping up production of key wide-body aircraft, such as the B787 and A350, is helping to meet the rising demand for international travel recovery.



Based on the lavatory type – The market is segmented into the standard lavatory, modular lavatory, and customized lavatory. The standard lavatory remains the most used option. However, modular lavatories are expected to see the fastest growth in the coming years. This is largely due to their ability to simplify maintenance, reduce aircraft downtime, and optimize space while still offering high levels of comfort and efficiency. Modular systems are also more versatile, making them increasingly popular for modern aircraft design.



Based on the end-user type - The market is segmented into OE and aftermarket. The aircraft lavatory market is led by the OE segment, which is driven by the production of new aircraft models and increased manufacturing rates to keep up with rising passenger numbers. Manufacturers are outfitting these new models with more advanced lavatory systems to meet evolving standards in passenger comfort and operational efficiency.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is projected to remain the largest market for aircraft lavatory systems throughout the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

The presence of major commercial aircraft manufacturers, suppliers of components, and raw material sources.

The region is home to Boeing, the largest purchaser of aircraft lavatories in North America.

Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region for aircraft lavatory systems. The demand is primarily driven by increasing air passenger traffic and a growing focus on locally producing commercial and regional aircraft, such as China’s COMAC C919. Additionally, the establishment of manufacturing facilities by major industry players in the region supports this growth.



Aircraft Lavatory System Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Rising demand for premium passenger experience.

Increasing aircraft fleet modernization.

Growing adoption of modular lavatory designs for space optimization and maintenance efficiency.



Top Companies in the Aircraft Lavatory System Market:

Almost all the leading players have developed advanced lavatories in the past few years, aiming to address the rising needs of airlines and airframers. This also impacts the overall competitive rivalry of the market, with companies having advanced lavatory systems being on the beneficiary side and having been able to win long-term contracts or extend their existing contracts. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

Safran S.A.

Jamco Corporation

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Collins Aerospace

EFW GmbH

AVIC Cabin Systems Limited

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. (Yokohama Aerospace)

Boeing Encore Interiors LLC

The Gill Corporation

Euro-Composites Corporation

HAECO Cabin Solutions



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Lavatory System Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



