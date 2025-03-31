Automotive Wires & Cables Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 19.8 Billion in 2030, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive wires & cables market is projected to witness a growth rate of 5.4% annually from 2024 to 2030, with an anticipated size of US$ 19.8 billion by 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global automotive wires & cables market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2030 (billion US$) 19.8 Growth (CAGR) 5.4% during 2024-2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Automotive Wires & Cables Market:

The global automotive wires & cables market is segmented based on vehicle type, voltage type, propulsion type, product type, and region.

Based on vehicle type - The market is segmented into light vehicles and commercial vehicles. Light vehicles are likely to be the biggest and the most rapidly rising vehicle during the time of this prediction. The growth in demand from the automotive world for advanced connectivity, infotainment systems, and telematics will see automotive wires & cables surge rapidly in the market within the forecast period. The growing use of electrical systems and components in light vehicles demands advanced automotive cables. Light vehicle applications demand durable and efficiently performing cables. Light vehicles have a more pronounced demand for electronic features like ADAS, cruise control, regenerative braking, lane departure warning, etc.



Based on the voltage type – The market is bifurcated into low-voltage wires & cables [main harness, auxiliaries, cockpit, ice harness, and others] and high-voltage wires & cables [ac/dc wiring, auxiliaries, traction, and others].

While the low-voltage cable is expected to be foreseen as the most dominant, high-voltage cable is expected to be the most rapidly expanding market where voltage-type cable is concerned. Low-voltage wires & cables with 8V to 12V that are very useful for car lighting, entertainment, safety, power accessories, climate control, and many other applications are in use in today's vehicles. Low-voltage systems are essential to so many of the important functions in today's modern vehicles. High-voltage wires represent a growth factor in the future of the automotive industry. The more electrification and features are put into vehicles, the more robust and efficient high-voltage wiring systems will be required.



Based on the product type - The market is classified as copper core, aluminum core, and others. Aluminum core is anticipated to demonstrate the most rapid growth during the forecast period, driven by low cost and easy installation. Aluminum core cables are lightweight; hence, they are cheap compared to copper core cables. They resist corrosion and are flexible; hence, their installation is easy. Aluminum is highly recyclable and, therefore, more eco-friendly than other materials. It can also work excellently under high-voltage applications, like those found in EVs supporting the latest automotive technologies. Though copper is still the best material considering its various advantages, thus, with the growing demand for high-voltage wires & cables, the requirement for copper core wires will also increase.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Asia-Pacific is the most dominant region in the automotive wires & cables market during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

It is further expected that Asia-Pacific will continue to lead in electric vehicle penetration, a huge number of global wires & cables manufacturing plants, and China as a major vehicle manufacturing country with hundreds of associated OEM plants.

Likewise, North America is forecasted to exhibit the most accelerated expansion during the mentioned period. North America, particularly the USA, has one of the biggest and most solid industries for automobiles, representing many leading automobile manufacturers and suppliers that bring demand for wires & cables used in the automotive industry. Within the region are the most advanced R&D and manufacturing facilities in the world, backed by a solid supply chain and a first-class modern logistics facility. It is the large demand for EVs, coupled with a skilled pool of human resources, that largely contributes towards accelerated growth within this region.



Automotive Wires & Cables Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The continuous rise in population with strong purchasing power for automobiles, particularly in Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW), is significantly influencing automotive wires & cables manufacturing.

Increased adoption of advanced automotive technologies such as EVs, autonomous driving systems, and infotainment systems requires sophisticated cable solutions.

Changing consumer preferences for high-tech, feature-rich vehicles drive the need for advanced wiring & cable solutions to support new technologies. The need for replacement parts and aftermarket upgrades for existing vehicles also contributes to the demand for automotive wires & cables.

Modern thin wires & cables, designed with reduced diameter and smaller cross-sectional size, significantly enhance manageability during installation. It also allows for greater ease in manual handling, streamlining the process of moving and positioning cables.

The future of automotive technology hinges on connectivity and autonomy, which involve numerous sensors and cameras generating vast amounts of data. As traditional wires approach their data transmission limits, specialized wires emerge as the optimal solution.



Top 10 Companies in the Automotive Wires & Cables Market:

It would be fair to say that the market is moderately consolidated, with several players contributing significantly to the market. The leading players in the industry contend with several critical factors, including pricing strategies, service portfolios, regional presence, and other governing parameters. The following are the key players in the automotive wires & cables market. These big players often engage in mergers and acquisition activities as a key strategy to enhance their portfolios and regional presence. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

Coficab Group (Tunisia)

Beijing Force Group (China)

Leoni AG (Germany)

Prysmian Group (Italy)

Helukabel (Germany)

Xinhongye Wires & cables (China)

Southwire Company LLC (USA)

Gebauer & Griller (Austria)

Condumex Inc (USA)

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (Japan)



