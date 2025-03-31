Announcement of Fixed Income Investor Meetings

HOUSTON, March 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) (“Amplify,” the “Company,” “us,” or “our”) has mandated Arctic Securities AS and DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, as joint bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing March 31, 2025. A new USD-denominated, 5-year senior unsecured bond issue (the “Bonds”) may follow, subject to market conditions, among other factors (the “Contemplated Bond Offering”).

The net proceeds from the Contemplated Bond Offering is expected to be applied towards partial repayment of the Company’s reserve-based lending facility and general corporate purposes.

The Bonds, if issued, will be offered and sold in the United States or its territories only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Bonds, if issued, will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute or form a part of any offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Amplify, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful, and is being issued in the United States pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford (Non-op). For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Terminology such as “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s expectations of plans, goals, strategies (including measures to implement strategies), objectives and anticipated results with respect thereto. These statements address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including things such as projections of results of operations, plans for growth, goals, future capital expenditures, competitive strengths, references to future intentions and other such references. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and growth and anticipated financial and operational performance of the Company and its affiliates, including whether the conditions to the Mergers can be satisfied, whether the Mergers will be completed, as expected or at all, and the timing of Closing. Please read the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and if applicable, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://www.amplifyenergy.com/investor-relations/default.aspx or on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those in such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future results or otherwise.

Contacts

Jim Frew -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(832) 219-9044

jim.frew@amplifyenergy.com

Michael Jordan -- Director, Finance and Treasurer

(832) 219-9051

michael.jordan@amplifyenergy.com

