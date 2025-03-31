Submit Release
Important Advisory: Barrie ice storm power restoration update

BARRIE, Ontario, March 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra Utilities advises that due to severe damage to trees and electricity infrastructure, power restoration in the downtown core of Barrie will not be completed by Monday morning. Alectra crews will be working overnight and through the morning to restore power, however businesses and residents in the downtown area are advised that electricity service will not be available in all downtown core locations and should plan accordingly while emergency crews clear debris and repair powerlines in the area.

About Alectra Utilities

Serving more than one million homes and businesses and approximately three million people in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

