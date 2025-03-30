Probiotics Market Growth Accelerates: Opportunities, Key Players, and Future Trends

Delray Beach, FL, March 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global probiotics market is experiencing substantial growth, with projections indicating it will reach USD 105.7 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from USD 71.2 billion in 2024. This expansion is fueled by increasing consumer awareness of the link between gut health and overall well-being, as well as a growing preference for preventive healthcare. Innovation in probiotic delivery methods and targeted strains is also contributing to the market's upward trajectory.

Market Trends and Key Developments

The probiotics industry is witnessing dynamic advancements, creating lucrative opportunities for market players. For instance, in October 2023, Probi (Sweden) partnered with Clasado (UK) to introduce synbiotic solutions at Supply Side West, launching Bimuno GOS alongside Probi Defendum and Probi Digestis. These innovations mark a strategic step into the expanding synbiotics sector, underscoring Probi's commitment to scientific advancements in digestive and immune health.

ADM (US) has also made strategic moves in the probiotics sector, strengthening its international distribution partnership with Nutramax. This expansion allows ADM Protexin to oversee Nutramax brands in Europe and select Asia-Pacific markets, enhancing accessibility to Nutramax's well-regarded pet health solutions.

Market Fragmentation and Key Players

The probiotics market is classified as a fragmented sector, with major probiotics players such as Nestlé (Switzerland), ADM (US), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan) collectively holding a market share of approximately 12-24%.

Opportunities: Probiotics as a Replacement for Pharmaceuticals

Consumer interest in probiotics is rising due to their demonstrated health benefits. As scientific evidence continues to support probiotics' positive impact, there is a growing shift towards using them as natural, cost-effective alternatives to pharmaceutical treatments. Probiotics have been found effective in managing gastrointestinal conditions such as antibiotic-associated diarrhea, rotavirus-related diarrhea, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and lactose intolerance.

Research from the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) further highlights probiotics' potential in treating neurodegenerative disorders, cancers, cardiovascular diseases, and inflammatory conditions. Additionally, probiotics play a role in combating multidrug-resistant pathogens and maintaining a balanced gut microbiota ecosystem.

Request Custom Data to Address your Specific Business Needs

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Leading the Market

The Asia Pacific probiotics market holds the largest share of the market, driven by increasing public awareness of the gut microbiome's impact on digestion, immunity, and mental health. A growing aging population, particularly in countries like South Korea, is also fueling demand for probiotics due to their recognized benefits in gut health and immune function.

Innovations such as personalized probiotic strains tailored to individual health needs, as well as research into probiotics for skin health and mental well-being, are further propelling market expansion in the region. Additionally, government initiatives, such as India's support for nutraceuticals under the AYUSH policy, are contributing to market growth. With these factors at play, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the probiotics market during the forecast period.

Segment Analysis: Dominance of Bacteria-Based Probiotics

Among probiotic ingredients, the bacteria segment holds a significant market share due to its well-documented benefits for gut health. Bacterial strains offer a wider diversity of applications compared to yeast-based probiotics, enabling targeted formulations for specific health concerns. Recent innovations, such as psychobiotic strains for mental well-being and spore-forming bacteria with enhanced shelf-life properties, highlight the adaptability of bacterial probiotics. The cost-effective and scalable production of bacterial probiotics further strengthens their market dominance.

End-User Analysis: Human Probiotics Leading the Market

The human probiotics segment accounts for a significant portion of the market, driven by increasing consumer awareness of gut health. A 2022 IFIC survey found that 24% of respondents prioritize digestive health, with 32% actively seeking probiotic products. Additionally, 60% of probiotic consumers integrate them into their daily routines for digestive support, immune enhancement, and mental well-being.

Product innovation plays a key role in this segment, with personalized formulations and novel delivery methods such as chewable tablets and psychobiotic strains gaining popularity. These advancements highlight the market's continuous evolution and adaptability to consumer needs.

Recent Industry Developments

February 2024 : AB Biotics SA (Netherlands) expanded its presence in Asia through a partnership with Wonderlab. The collaboration introduced Shape100, a probiotic blend targeting cardiometabolic health, to the Chinese market, addressing cholesterol-related concerns with scientifically backed solutions.

: AB Biotics SA (Netherlands) expanded its presence in Asia through a partnership with Wonderlab. The collaboration introduced Shape100, a probiotic blend targeting cardiometabolic health, to the Chinese market, addressing cholesterol-related concerns with scientifically backed solutions. November 2023: Nestlé (Switzerland) launched N3 milk, a nutritional innovation incorporating prebiotic fibers and reduced lactose. This product aims to improve gut health while offering a lower-calorie alternative tailored to diverse dietary needs.

Key Market Players

The probiotics market is highly competitive, with major players including:

Probi (Sweden)

Nestlé (Switzerland)

ADM (US)

Danone (France)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US)

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan)

BioGaia (Sweden)

MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO., LTD. (Japan)

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (US)

Adisseo (France)

The probiotics industry is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing consumer interest in digestive and immune health, scientific advancements, and strategic industry expansions. With strong regional growth in Asia Pacific and continuous innovation in probiotic formulations and delivery methods, the sector is set to experience sustained momentum. As the industry evolves, key players will focus on research-backed solutions to meet the growing demand for probiotics as an integral component of preventive healthcare.

Adjacent Markets

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Visit Our Website: www.marketsandmarkets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.