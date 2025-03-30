New urgent care opens in Hawaii clinic

On March 17, Pacific Islands VA celebrated the opening of a new urgent care clinic inside the Daniel K. Akaka VA Clinic.

“Today we open the first urgent care for Veterans in the Pacific Islands,” said Dr. Adam Robinson, director. “As we celebrate the structure, let’s also remember that it isn’t the building that makes the urgent care. It is the people. The dedication and caring of our staff, the work everyone does in service of those who have worn the cloth of our nation. That’s what really makes this urgent care possible.”

Veterans will still need to go to an emergency room for emergent health concerns, such as a heart attack, stroke, major cut or injury or broken bones. However, urgent care can help with a variety of problems that require same-day service, such as a urinary tract infection, minor cuts and abrasions, headaches, rashes, fevers, insect bites and other concerns that cannot wait for a primary care appointment. Urgent care is ideal when a Veteran has an urgent problem but it’s not an emergency.

“There was no urgent care planned when the Daniel K. Akaka VA Clinic opened,” said Clinic Chief April Seghorn (pictured above). “I’m very appreciative of everyone for their dedication and hard work.”

We also have a new urgent care telehealth option for Veterans in the Pacific Islands. The new Health Connect Clinical Contact Center will provide easy, on-demand services to Veterans.

Pharmacy services.

Scheduling appointments.

Tele-emergency care.

Clinical nurse triage.

Veterans may still call 988, then press 1 to contact the Veterans Crisis Line.