Global AI-Driven Threat Intelligence Market Set to Reach $18.82 Billion At A CAGR of 24.4% by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- So, what does the AI-driven threat intelligence market growth look like in recent years?

The AI driven threat intelligence market is growing at an exponential rate, set to increase from $6.31 billion in 2024 to $7.87 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 24.7%. This growth in the historic period can be credited to the rising demand for real-time threat detection, expansions in AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, the increasing number of startups in AI-powered threat intelligence, the availability of huge data for threat intelligence, and predictive analytics becoming more prevalent.

Does this growth show signs of slowing down?

The answer is a resounding 'no'. The AI-driven threat intelligence market size is expected to experience a meteoric rise in the next several years. It's projected to skyrocket to an astounding $18.82 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 24.4%. The growth throughout the forecast period can be attributed to escalating cyber threats, adoption of emerging digital technologies, increased reliance on digital infrastructures, substantial government cybersecurity investments, and the widespread adoption of cloud computing. Major trends include technological advancements, AI-powered predictive analytics, real-time threat detection, automated patch management, and edge computing.

So what's fuelling this growth?

The increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks are expected to drive the growth of the AI-driven threat intelligence market. Cyberattacks, intentional attempts by hackers to compromise computer systems, networks, or devices, have been on the rise due to factors such as accelerated digital transformation, evolving tactics of cybercriminals, and inadequate security measures. AI-driven threat intelligence boosts cybersecurity by analyzing vast volumes of data to identify patterns and predict potential cyberattacks, enabling quicker identification and response to emerging threats. It improves threat detection accuracy and quickens response times. For example, in February 2023, the Australian Cyber Security Centre, an Australia-based cybersecurity agency, reported receiving 76,000 cybercrime reports in 2022 - up 13% from the previous year.

Let's look at key players in the industry.

Google LLC, Broadcom Incorporated, NTT DATA Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Trellix Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Kaspersky Lab, SentinelOne Inc., Zerofox Holdings Incorporated, McAfee Corp., OPSWAT Inc., Flashpoint Inc., Anomali Inc., SparkCognition Inc., Cyware Labs Inc., Cyble Inc., ThreatConnect Inc., Resecurity Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, and Silobreaker AB are all major firms operating in the AI-driven threat intelligence market.

What trends should we expect from these major players?

These companies are focusing on the development of advanced technologies such as machine learning to improve threat detection capabilities. Machine learning allows systems to learn and optimise from data without the need for explicit programming, streamlining cybersecurity operations. One prime example of this is when the US-based cybersecurity company, Trellix, launched Trellix Wise—an advanced suite of GenAI tools integrated with the Trellix XDR platform. The platform enhances threat prevention, detection, and remediation capabilities offering extensive protection across both on-premises and cloud environments, providing real-time threat intelligence.

How is this AI-driven threat intelligence market segmented?

The AI-driven threat intelligence market is divided into:

1 Component: Solution, Services

2 Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premise

3 Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises SMEs

4 Application: Threat Detection, Risk Management, Security Operations, Incident Response, Other Application

5 Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government And Defense, Information Technology And Telecom, Healthcare And Lifesciences, Retail And E-commerce, Energy And Utilities, Manufacturing, Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments include:

1 Solution: Threat Detection and Prevention Solutions, Threat Intelligence Platforms, AI-Powered Security Analytics, Incident Response Solutions

2 Services: Managed Threat Intelligence Services, Consulting Services, Incident Response Services, Threat Hunting Services

Which regions are covered in this report?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the AI-driven threat intelligence market. The report also covers other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

