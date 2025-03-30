Key Growth Driver in the AI-Enhanced EHR Market 2025: Rising Chronic Disease Burden Driving Demand

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fueled by landmark advances, the AI-enhanced electronic health records EHRs market size has seen zealous growth in previous years. The market is projected to climb from $7.33 billion in 2024 to $9.60 billion in 2025 at an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 31.0%. Telemedicine adoption, increased demand for clinical decision support, burgeoning focus on personalized medicine, ballooning healthcare data volumes, and mushrooming demand for workflow automation collectively form the bedrock of this accelerated growth.

Will this Market Continue to Grow in the Foreseeable Future?

The AI-enhanced electronic health records EHRs market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, with predictions it will reach $28.09 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 30.8%. This forecasted surge can be attributed to advancements like the growing integration of voice recognition, a surge in big data analytics and predictive modeling, strides in machine learning algorithms, a concerted shift towards value-based care models, and regulatory support. Major trends including the improved integration of wearables, enhanced population health management, increased focus on patient-centric care models, enhanced interoperability and data sharing capabilities, and the integration of predictive analytics for risk assessment are expected to form the crux of this evolution.

What Factors are Driving the Growth of the AI-enhanced EHRs Market?

The rising global chronic disease burden is cited as the principal driver of the AI-enhanced EHRs market. Chronic diseases, long-lasting and slow-progressing health conditions, may persist for a lifetime. Although they may not be entirely curable, their impact can be mitigated through treatment, lifestyle changes, and ongoing medical care. Aging populations, unhealthy lifestyles, urbanization, environmental factors, and limited access to preventive healthcare are the harbingers of chronic diseases. AI-enhanced electronic health records EHRs have a critical role in managing chronic diseases through early detection, personalized treatment plans, predictive analytics for disease progression, constant patient monitoring, and automating administrative tasks. This improved care management and patient outcomes for chronic conditions are instrumental in driving the AI-enhanced electronic health records EHRs market forward.

Who are the Industry's Major Players?

Major companies operating in the market include UnitedHealth Group, McKesson Corporation, Oracle Corporation, GE HealthCare Technologies, Philips Healthcare, Epic Systems Corporation, Athenahealth Inc., InterSystems Corporation, CitiusTech Inc., eClinicalWorks, Veradigm Inc., Netsmart Technologies Inc., Medical Information Technology Inc., Merative L.P., PointClickCare, Health Catalyst Inc., Chartis Group LLC, WellSky Corp., AdvancedMD Inc., CureMD Healthcare, ClearDATA Networks Inc., Practice Fusion Inc., NextGen Healthcare Inc., Qventus Inc., Medisolv Inc.

What are the Current Trends in the AI-Enhanced EHRs Market?

Industry players are actively investing their resources into developing advanced generative AI solutions to streamline data interoperability, enhance patient engagement, streamline administrative processes, and enable personalized treatment plans.

Market Segmentation:

The AI-enhanced electronic health records ehrs market report covers key market segments:

1 By Electronic Health Records EHRs Type: On-Premise Electronic Health Records Software, SaaS Electronic Health Records, Custom-Built Electronic Health Records

2 By Technology: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing NLP

3 By Application: Data Management And Organization, Data Analysis And Insights, Predictive Analytics, Virtual Medical Assistance, Clinical Decision Support, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 By On-Premise Electronic Health Records Software: Enterprise EHR Solutions, Ambulatory EHR Solutions, Specialty-Specific EHR Systems, Integrated EHR-PACS Systems, Local Server-Based EHR Solutions

2 By SaaS Electronic Health Records: Cloud-Based EHR Platforms, Subscription-Based EHR Services, AI-Driven Clinical Decision Support Systems, Mobile-Optimized EHR Solutions, Interoperability-Focused EHRs

3 By Custom-Built Electronic Health Records: Modular EHR Solutions, AI-Powered Personalized EHR Systems, Blockchain-Enabled EHR Solutions, Hospital-Specific EHR Platforms, Hybrid EHR Infrastructure

What does the Global Landscape Look Like for this Market?

North America was the dominant player in the market landscape in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to follow right on its heels as the fastest-growing region in the predicted period. The report offers painstakingly compiled insights into the AI-enhanced electronic health records ehrs market in individual geographical areas, such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

