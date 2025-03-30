Global Anemometer Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, and Forecast for 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing emphasis on workplace safety and the growing demand for wind energy have driven the anemometer market size to robust growth in recent years. The market is projected to grow from $36.44 billion in 2024 to $39.08 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%. This growth is primarily fueled by investment in renewable energy sources, the expanding marine sector, and a rising concern over climate change.

What Is the Future growth rate and size of the Anemometer Global Market?

In the next few years, the anemometer market size is expected to witness strong growth. It is expected to expand from $39.08 billion in 2025 to reach $51.12 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 6.9%. Expected growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing oil and gas exploration activities, the frequency of extreme weather events, construction activities, and the broadening adoption of wind energy due to heightened environmental awareness.

What major market trends could impact the anemometer market growth?

The forecast period is expected to see major trends, including the advent of advanced sensor technologies, the development of smart and digital anemometers, strategic collaborations, and the implementation of cutting-edge wind measurement technologies. The increasing adoption of wind energy, accelerated by governmental policies, cost reductions, technological advancements, and the global push for carbon neutrality, is another expected trend. Wind energy is growing due to its sustainability, cost-effectiveness, technological advancements, global efforts to reduce carbon emissions, and anemometers play a vital role in this growth by measuring wind speed and direction, critical for assessing potential wind farm locations and optimizing turbine efficiency.

Which companies lead the way in the anemometer market?

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Saras Equipments, Teledyne FLIR LLC, Vaisala Corporation, SONIC Corporation, Omega Engineering Inc., Kanomax USA Inc., Lufft, FT Technologies, Gill Instruments Limited, ANEOS Corporation, E+E Elektronik Ges.m.b.H., Delta Ohm Benelux, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC., PCE Instruments India Private Ltd., R. M. Young Company, Ammonit Measurement GmbH, IED Electronics, LCJ Capteurs, NRG Systems, are some of the major companies operating in the anemometer market.

What are the emerging trends shaping the anemometer market landscape?

In the race to secure a competitive advantage, major companies in the anemometer market are focusing on developing dual-axis ultrasonic anemometers. Such devices, which use ultrasonic sensors to measure wind speed and direction, enhance measurement accuracy, durability, and operational efficiency. Notable advancements include UK-based sensor manufacturer Gill Instruments Ltd.'s WindUltra, a dual-axis ultrasonic anemometer designed for various marine and land applications.

How is the anemometer market segmented?

The anemometer market is segmented by type, technology, measurement type, application, and end-user industry.

1 By Type: Vane Anemometer, Cup Anemometer, Hot-Wire Anemometer, Other Types

2 By Technology: Light Detection And Ranging LIDAR, Sonic Detection And Ranging SODAR

3 By Measurement Type: Air Velocity Measurement, Wind Speed Measurement, Wind Pressure Measurement

4 By Application: Offshore, Onshore

5 By End-User Industry: Agriculture, Aviation, Oil And Gas Industries, Marine, Transport And Logistics, Other End-User Industries

What is the regional trend performance of the anemometer market?

North America was the largest region in the anemometer market in 2024. However, the forecast period is expecting Asia-Pacific to be the fastest-growing region. The anemometer market report also covers other regions which include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

