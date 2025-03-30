INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Arconic Corporation. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – ARNC

NEW YORK, March 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Acronic Corporation (“Arconic” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARNC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Arconic and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until March 31, 2025 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are an investor who purchased or otherwise acquired Arconic securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

A securities class action lawsuit has been filed alleging that Arconic and certain of its senior officers and directors failed to disclose offers to purchase all of the outstanding shares of Arconic common stock at a material premium far above the Company’s then-current stock price, while at the same time repurchasing millions of shares of Arconic common stock through stock buyback programs at prices below the offer price. These failures to disclose material non-public information artificially deflated the price of Arconic common stock. Arconic had an obligation to either disclose that it had received a formal acquisition offer from Apollo Global Management, Inc. (“Apollo”) or abstain from trading in its own securities. On May 4, 2023, during pre-market hours, Arconic announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Apollo in an all-cash transaction at $30.00 per share.

In response, the price of Arconic common stock increased $6.38 per share, or 28.3 %, from a closing price on May 3, 2023 of $22.55 per share to a closing price on May 4, 2023 of $28.93 per share.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.