Ambia Solar Headquarters Move to Lindon, Utah





New Location Marks a Milestone in Commitment to Continued Growth

LINDON, Utah, March 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambia Solar, a leading residential solar company known for its commitment to personalized energy solutions and customer-first service, is proud to announce the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Lindon, Utah. The official move took place on Friday, March 28, 2025.

The new headquarters will serve as a central hub for Ambia’s operations, providing expanded space for its growing teams in sales, operations, finance, and customer service. This move reflects Ambia’s continued growth and commitment to creating a collaborative, forward-thinking workplace to support its mission of making clean, dependable energy accessible for homeowners across the country.

Conner Ruggio, CEO of Ambia, shared that from the first time he walked through the building—formerly home to the successful HR company BambooHR—he had a gut feeling it was the right fit for Ambia. “I genuinely believe this is going to be a place where we do some incredible things,” Ruggio said. “I hope this is a place you love to work every day. I know that I will.”

Located in the heart of Utah County, the new facility offers greater accessibility, enhanced amenities, and plenty of space for future growth as Ambia continues scaling its efficient energy solutions throughout the U.S. This move underscores the company’s ongoing investment in its employees and communities, creating opportunities for job growth, collaboration, and impact across the solar industry.

About Ambia Solar

Ambia is a residential solar company dedicated to helping homeowners achieve greater energy independence through smart, reliable solar solutions. With a focus on transparency, education, and world-class service, Ambia manages each project in-house—from consultation and system design to professional installation and support. Ambia currently operates in nine states with plans for continued expansion.

Contact:

Anne Heath

Marketing & Communications

anne.heath@ambiasolar.com

www.ambiasolar.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/596c2ea7-46a0-49da-bc36-2b3e62b5f99e

Ambia's HQ Grand Opening CEO, Conner Ruggio, cuts the ribbon on Ambia Energy's newest office building headquartered in Utah County.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.