On March 29, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended his congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the holy Ramadan holiday, wishing the country prosperity and abundance.

The President of Azerbaijan expressed gratitude for the attention and congratulations and, in turn, congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the brotherly people of Türkiye on the holiday, extending his best wishes.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the congratulations.

During the conversation, the heads of state exchanged views on the prospects for Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations, which are based on brotherhood and alliance, and expressed their hope to meet again soon.