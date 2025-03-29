New Graphic Novel 'ImmuniForce: The Anaphylaxis Strike!' Launches Superhero Showdown Against Allergies and Asthma

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A bold new graphic novel book is taking the fight against food allergies and asthma to a new level. ImmuniForce : The Anaphylaxis Strike! created by national health advocate Thomas Silvera, co-founder of the Elijah-Alavi Foundation, is now available in paperback on Amazon Books.Set in the imaginative city of Allergyville, the story follows the heroic ImmuniForce team, A group of superheroes dedicated to protecting people from food allergies and asthma-related emergencies. Characters like Captain Peanut, Nephrine and team use their strengths to battle the villain Anaphylaxis, his allergen minions, and other rising threats to health and safety.Inspired by the tragic loss of his young son, Elijah, due to a preventable allergic reaction, Silvera founded the Elijah-Alavi Foundation and helped launch Elijah’s Law, which protects children in early childcare settings. This graphic novel builds on that mission by bringing awareness through storytelling.“This book isn’t just about superheroes, it’s about awareness, advocacy, and giving Children and families the tools to understand and manage food allergies and asthma,” says Silvera.ImmuniForce: The Anaphylaxis Strike! is the first in a planned series and is ideal for hospitals, allergist clinics, schools, libraries, educational programs and more. It opens the door for meaningful conversations while promoting safety and inclusion.To learn more, or to request interviews, bulk copies, or partnerships, please contact thomas@immuniforce.comAbout the AuthorThomas Silvera is a nationally recognized advocate, speaker, and co-founder of the Elijah-Alavi Foundation. He is committed to ensuring safe, inclusive environments for children through education, legislation, and awareness around food allergies and asthma.

