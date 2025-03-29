CE sends message of sympathy to Myanmar leader over earthquake

MACAU, March 29 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today sent a message of sympathy to Myanmar’s leader, Mr Min Aung Hlaing, expressing his deepest sorrow regarding those affected in the disaster caused by Friday’s massive earthquake.

The Chief Executive said in the message he is deeply saddened to learn of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, which has caused great destruction, heavy casualties, significant loss of property, and extensive damage to infrastructure, greatly impacting the lives of the people there.

On behalf of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government and the residents of Macao, Mr Sam extended his deepest condolences regarding the victims, and sincere sympathies to the families of the bereaved, the injured, and all those affected by the disaster. Mr Sam also expressed the greatest respect for the rescue personnel working tirelessly on the relief efforts.

Macao and Myanmar share a long-standing friendship and close people-to-people ties, noted Mr Sam. In this difficult time, the people of Macao stand in solidarity with Myanmar, and show deep concern about the disaster and about the affected communities, and are closely following the progress of rescue operations. Macao is ready to provide all possible assistance to support Myanmar’s disaster relief and post-earthquake reconstruction efforts, added Mr Sam.

The Chief Executive extended his good wishes to the injured for a speedy recovery, and to the affected areas, that they might swiftly overcome the effects of the disaster, return to normal life, and rebuild the homeland for the better.