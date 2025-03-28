Statement from Honourable Barb Ramsay on Social Work Month

CANADA, March 28 - Today, Honourable Barb Ramsay, Minister of Social Development and Seniors, issued the following statement recognizing March as National Social Work Month.

“March is a time to recognize and celebrate the invaluable contributions of social workers in communities across our province. It serves as an opportunity to honor the dedication, compassion, and resilience of social workers who tirelessly advocate for individuals, families, and communities in need, while providing vital care and support.

Their work is not only essential but also transformative, as they provide critical support, guidance, and resources to those facing adversity. We are fortunate to have many social workers across the Island who consistently demonstrate compassion and empathy, especially during the times when individuals need it the most.

As National Social Work Month comes to an end, I want to say thank you to the PEI Social Work Registration Board and PEI Association of Social Workers for providing and upholding standards of practice and committing to transparency and accountability in the profession while also providing much needed support to their members.

Most of all I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to every social worker in PEI for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of others. Your unwavering pledge of service, advocacy, and empowerment helps shape a more just and compassionate society.

Your contributions are appreciated, not only this month, but always. Thank you for creating a better Prince Edward Island.”