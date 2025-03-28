PEI signs driver’s license reciprocity agreement with Belgium 

CANADA, March 28 - Islanders choosing to call Belgium home can now skip the usual steps and exchange their PEI driver's license for a Belgian one with ease.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson and His Excellency Patrick Guido M. Van Gheel, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium, reached a driver’s license reciprocity agreement during the Ambassador’s recent official visit to Prince Edward Island.

“This agreement reflects our commitment to a strong and lasting relationship with Belgium,” said Minister Hudson. “It supports the transition for Islanders moving to Belgium, making it easier for them to get on the road, buy a vehicle, and settle into their new communities. This agreement also ensures people moving here from Belgium have the resources they need to make PEI their home.”

This agreement lets drivers from PEI exchange their Class 5 (passenger vehicle) and Class 6 (motorcycle) licenses for the same licenses in Belgium without needing to take any tests or training. This kind of agreement works when the licensing rules are similar, like between Prince Edward Island and Belgium. The agreement for drivers from Belgium moving to PEI has been in place since 2022.

“The people of Belgium and of Prince Edward Island share a rich past of mutual support and cooperation,” said His Excellency van Gheel. “Signing this Agreement marks another step in our growing ties and will help our citizens make their visits to, and stays in, the province and my country, even more enjoyable.”

Under bilateral agreements, the Belgian driving license is now recognized in nine Canadian provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward Island.

