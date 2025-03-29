Jostens Honors the Los Angeles Dodgers and their Eighth World Series Victory with a Spectacular Ring

Crafted in stunning 14-karat yellow gold with hand-set diamonds and genuine sapphires.

Los Angeles, California, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In collaboration with Jostens, the Los Angeles Dodgers players, coaches, and team leadership received their 2024 World Series Rings in an on-field ceremony at Dodger Stadium.

“The 2024 season was nothing short of remarkable for the Dodgers. Following a dominant World Series win, we are honored to be trusted as the Official Championship Ring Partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers,” said Chris Poitras, SVP & GM of Jostens Professional Sports Division. “This stunning ring embodies the Dodgers’ incredible season and World Series title through intricate details and expert craftsmanship.”

“We are thrilled by the sparkling design of our new World Series ring,” said Lon Rosen, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Los Angeles Dodgers. “We worked with Jostens to produce a jewel worthy of our memorable 2024 championship run, and they wildly exceeded our expectations. Like our title, we will celebrate this ring for decades to come.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 World Series Ring honors the team’s historic season and 8th title in franchise history through artistic storytelling and impeccable detail. Expertly crafted in 14-karat yellow gold, diamonds and genuine sapphires, this ring celebrates the dedication and determination of their journey to becoming World Champions.

The ring top features the iconic LA logo crafted from 17 custom-cut sapphires and surrounded with 47 diamonds. Encircling the logo is a sunburst shape that represents the sunny climate of Los Angeles and features 34 sapphires. On the left and right sides of the ring top are 4 large round diamonds, symbolizing the 8 World Championship titles. An additional 20 diamonds are set along the sides. Adorning the top and bottom of the ring top is the Dodgers 2024 title, WORLD CHAMPIONS, set meticulously with 53 diamonds.

A row of 46 diamonds is set along the perimeter of the ring top. Completing the top and bottom edges of the ring are 8 princess-cut sapphires. An additional 108 diamonds cascade from the ring top down the edges of the ring, creating a border around the side panels.

Using a specialized hinge mechanism, the top of the ring opens to reveal added storytelling details. Upon opening, Dodger Stadium is displayed in incredible detail and features the Commissioner’s Trophy with 1 diamond, commemorating the 2024 World Series victory. Above, 8 diamonds celebrate the 8 World Championships in Dodgers history. The years 1883 and 2024 are featured, paying tribute to 142 seasons. The left side of the ring top interior features a piece from the bases used in the World Series with the Dodgers City Connect logo in gold. Encircling the base are 34 sapphires honoring the late Dodgers pitcher, Fernando Valenzuela.

The left side of the ring features the recipient’s name, symbolic of their contribution to the season. Below, a row of 14 princess-cut sapphires sit atop the iconic Dodger Stadium sign, displaying the player jersey number set in diamonds. Two palm trees make up the background, synonymous with Los Angeles. Completing the left side of the ring is the Major League Baseball logo.

The right side of the ring proudly displays the words LOS ANGELES, which pays homage to the home of the Dodgers since 1958. Below, a row of 14 princess-cut sapphires sit atop the championship year date, 2024, set with 29 diamonds. The Dodgers logo is situated among palm trees to complete the right side.

The interior of the ring features the LA logo between the championship year date. Below are the logos and series results of the opponents defeated by the Dodgers on their road to become World Series Champions. As a personal touch, players receive their unique signature on the interior palm of the ring. Completing the outer palm is a row of 5 diamonds, representing the 5 runs the Dodgers overcame to win the World Series, an MLB record.

In addition to crafting the Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 and 2024 World Series Championship Rings, Jostens has created rings for other Los Angeles champions, including the LA Galaxy 2024 MLS Cup Championship Ring, the Los Angeles FC 2024 U.S. Open Cup Championship Ring, and the Los Angeles Rams 2018 NFC Championship Ring.

Jostens also partnered with the Los Angeles Dodgers to produce an Official World Series Championship Fan Collection allowing Dodger Nation to celebrate the World Series victory. Dodgers fans can capture their piece of the World Series and commemorate this exciting moment in franchise history through a selection of customized jewelry and championship collectibles. All pieces in this collection are inspired by the Dodgers official Championship Ring and are now available for a limited time by ordering online at: www.jostens.com/dodgers.

As a part of the World Series Fan Collection, the Dodgers have created a unique purchasing opportunity for fans including a limited-edition ring. Designed to closely replicate the ring awarded to the players, 100 limited-edition rings will be available online at www.jostens.com/dodgers.

Jostens, a trusted partner within the academic and achievement space, provides products and services that help its customers celebrate meaningful milestones. The company's product assortment includes yearbooks, publications, custom-crafted jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12, collegiate and professional sports markets. Jostens was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. Visit jostens.com for more information.

