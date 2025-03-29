NUJ Organising and recruitment session

This two hour workshop is aimed at NUJ reps and those thinking about becoming reps, keen to know more about how to engage members and non-members, in chapel and branch activity.

This workshop is a combination of theory and practical ideas that will help reps to develop a plan of action.



There will be an opportunity to explore ideas with other reps and share practice in an inclusive and supportive place. To book or for further information, please email NUJ training – [email protected]