Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,052 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,963 in the last 365 days.

NUJ Organising and recruitment session

This two hour workshop is aimed at NUJ reps and those thinking about becoming reps, keen to know more about how to engage members and non-members, in chapel and branch activity.
This workshop is a combination of theory and practical ideas that will help reps to develop a plan of action. 


There will be an opportunity to explore ideas with other reps and share practice in an inclusive and supportive place. To book or for further information, please email NUJ training [email protected]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NUJ Organising and recruitment session

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more