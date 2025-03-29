Stanford, Cal and UCLA investigated in Trump’s anti-DEI campaign

The Trump administration has opened investigations into the admissions policies at Stanford University and three campuses within the University of California system, including UC Berkeley, UCLA and UC Irvine, the Department of Justice said Thursday.

